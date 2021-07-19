The US blames China for the hacks, opening a new front in the cyber offensive





In a coordinated announcement, the White House and governments in Europe and Asia will identify China’s Ministry of State Security, the secret and secret civil intelligence agency, using “criminal contract hackers” to carry out a series of destabilizing activities. worldwide for personal gain, according to a senior US administration official.

The administration official also said China was behind a specific ransomware attack against a U.S. target that included a “huge ransom demand” and added that Chinese ransom demands have been in the “millions of dollars”.

The public revelation of Chinese efforts comes on a new front in a continuing offensive by the Biden administration to remove cyber threats that have exposed serious weaknesses in key U.S. sectors, including energy and food production. The degree of Chinese involvement in hiring criminal networks to seize and extort money around the world came as a surprise to the White House, officials said.

“What we found really surprising and new here was the use of criminal contract hackers to carry out this unsanctioned cyber operation and really criminal activity for financial gain. It was really opening and surprising for us, said a senior administration official on Sunday before the announcement.

Still, as U.S. officials have raised concerns with the Chinese about the conduct, the U.S. is stopping imposing a new sentence in Beijing as part of Monday’s announcement. The official said the US “was not ruling out further action to hold (China) accountable.” So far, many of the White House public efforts have focused on Russia, including imposing new sanctions and warning more if Moscow fails to curb criminal networks carrying out ransomware attacks from within the country. Unlike many of the attacks coming from Russia, however, efforts by China to extort money or demand rewards have closer ties to the government, according to administration officials. These activities include “potential cyber extortion, crypto theft and theft from victims worldwide for financial gain,” an official said, along with ransomware attacks against companies demanding millions of dollars. The official said at least one US company had been targeted for a “huge” reward by hackers working in collaboration with the Chinese intelligence service, but declined to give further details. The attack “really raised concerns for us about the conduct and, frankly, about the fact that individuals linked to the MSS committed it,” the official said. Governments also plan to formally attribute with “high confidence” the massive March attack on Microsoft e-mail service on criminal hackers backed by Chinese intelligence. Microsoft publicly linked its email service cough to China in March. He said four vulnerabilities in its software allowed hackers to access servers for known email and calendar services, and both the company and the White House advised users to immediately update their internal systems with software fixes. The official said the US government wanted to ensure it had high confidence in its assessment before formally attributing the attack to China. But officials also wanted to combine the announcement with details of China’s other activities, along with information such as malware signatures and other compromise indicators that would be useful to other companies at risk of infringement. On Monday, the United States will also publish more than 50 “tactics and procedures” that Chinese state-sponsored cyber-hackers use to target US networks in hopes of making vulnerable entities more prepared. . The list will also include “technical mitigation to deal with this threat,” the official said. In addition to the United States, other countries included in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing collective The United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada will make similar announcements accusing China of involvement in “irresponsible and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace “. Japan and the European Union will also join the announcement, as will NATO, which is the first time the defense bloc will publicly condemn China’s cyber activities. Biden has given priority to gathering support among allies to confront China, and during his first foreign trip last month persuaded leaders at the G7 and NATO to show more aggressively their concerns about Beijing’s behavior in their final documents. The final NATO communiqué mentioned China for the first time. Monday’s announcement is an extension of those efforts, officials said, citing cyber threats as another area of ​​concern for the global community along with human rights and maritime aggression. The official said China’s cyber activity “poses a major threat to the economic and national security of the US and its allies” and formulated it as “contrary to (China’s) stated goals of being seen as a responsible leader in world “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/19/politics/us-china-cyber-offensive/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos