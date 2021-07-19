What you need to know about Nova Scotia’s 41st election campaign right here – Halifax

Nova Scotians seeking to cast their ballots for the 41st provincial election could do so on August 17, while expected to follow strict COVID-19 precautions.

In a statement, Nova Scotia Elections encouraged provincial voters to vote early. She also stressed the option of voting by mail ballots and said she expects – based on voter behavior during the last pandemic-era provincial election – that there will be high attraction.

However, this can mean long delays in getting results.

Changes in the election map

As Nova Scotians cast their ballots, they will also see changes in the electoral map of the provinces this election.

Four trips to Nova Scotia aimed at improving representation for black and Akkadian voters returned to the provincial electoral map, which includes the main Akkadian parts of Argyle, Clare and Richmond and the predominantly African Nova Scotian riding of Preston.

The story goes down the ad

The districts were eliminated in 2012 when the provinces former MDP government decided there were too few voters in each.

READ MORE: Writing finally dropped: NS to go to the polls on August 17

The Liberal Party currently has 54 candidates in the country for the upcoming elections, 31 of whom are women and people of different backgrounds.

The Progressive Conservative Party has 52 nominated candidates, 27 of whom are women or people of different backgrounds.

The MDP has nominated or evaluated 48 candidates, 31 of whom are women, three persons of different genders and four racist candidates so far.

Read more: Veteran member of Liberal government NS resigns, ending party majority rule

In the last election in 2017, the Liberals returned to House Province with a majority mandate. It was the first time since 1988 that a party in Nova Scotia had reached a majority back.

The Liberals won 27 of the seats, 17 were won by the Progressive Conservatives and seven were won by the NDP.

As the Liberals entered the fifth year of their current term in May, the resignations had reduced them to a minority government.

The story goes down the ad

In dissolution, the Liberals held 24 of the 51 seats, followed by the Progressive Conservatives with 17. The NDP had five seats, and had three Independents and two vacancies.

















2:08

Margaret Miller announced her effective resignation by June 1st





Margaret Miller announced her effective resignation on June 1, May 7, 2021



Planning for a comprehensive choice

Trends Ark Two, Canada’s largest private bunker, has lost its Noah

Can a business stop unvaccinated customers? Here is what we know

Elections Nova Scotia said Thursday it is engaging with some voting populations, which have traditionally had lower turnout due to language and cultural barriers by hiring Liaison Officers.

These officers have led three achievement initiatives focused on improving access and involvement for First Nation voters, Nova Scotian African and Frankophone Akadian Nova Scotian.

READ MORE:Nova Scotia ready for election very soon, says one expert

Many community members have been actively involved and participated in previous elections in many different capacities, said Charlotte Lafford, First Liaison Officer. As an ongoing effort, we want to improve it by further connecting with the leaders, elders, and youth of the First Nations community.

The story goes down the ad

The information initiative will also provide appropriate election materials in French.

COVID-19 precautionary measures in place

Elections Nova Scotia announced that there would be strict COVID-19 protocols at all polling stations during the election to make sure everyone was safe.

Election staff and voters will wear masks and have table shields.

Physical distancing will also be applied at polling stations and frequently used surfaces will be disinfected regularly.

Voters will be asked to clean their hands at the entrance and exit and bring their own pen.

















2:07

The resignation of the NS cabinet minister and the impact on the withdrawal of female candidates





Resignation of the Cabinet Minister NS and the impact on the withdrawal of female candidates May 10, 2021



Election staff will also minimize face-to-face contact with voters by touching their documents, such as Voter Information Card and IDs, as little as possible.

The story goes down the ad

There will be signage to assist direct voters and indicate where they should stay to maintain physical distance requirements.

How to vote

According to Nova Scotia Election, there will be plenty of opportunities available to vote safely during the 41st provincial general election.

Voters will be able to vote by mail using a ballot paper or vote safely in person before election day at any returning office or early polling station in the province.

Who am I voting for,and where do I vote?

Each voter is assigned a constituency. You can find yours here: https://enstools.electionsnovascotia.ca/edinfo55/

To find a list of candidates competing in all 55 competitions, click here: https://electionsnovascotia.ca/RegisteredCandidates41PGE

How do I know if I am qualified?

To register, you must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old on election day, and have lived in Nova Scotia for at least six weeks.

What if I am not registered?

If you are not registered to vote or need to update your address on the voter register, then you can do so online here: Online Voter Registration Service

The story goes down the ad

What documents do I need?

Once you register, you will receive a Voter Information Card (VIC) in the mail. This card has all the information you need, such as the address of your polling station.

Elections Nova Scotia says that if you are not registered on the Voters’ List, you can still visit a polling station and register that day and vote.

If you need to register in person, bring at least one piece of ID, which includes a Nova Scotia driver’s license, a Nova Scotia ID card, or an Indian Status Certificate.

What should I do if I do not have an ID?

According to Nova Scotia Elections, if you do not have the right ID to register, you can take an oath and state your name and address.

How many seats should a party win?

When all the votes are counted, Nova Scotia Elections says the candidate with the most votes from that constituency takes a seat in the Legislative Assembly and becomes the MLA. The party with the most seats in the Legislative Assembly becomes the ruling party. The leader of the winning party becomes the Prime Minister of Nova Scotia.

For more information on how to vote, visit How can I vote section of the Nova Scotia Election website.