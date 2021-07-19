5 important things that happen in South Africa today





Here is what is happening and affecting South Africa today: Coronavirus: In South Africa, there were 11,215 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total reported to 2,295,095. Deaths reached 66,859 (+183), while recoveries increased to 2,050,164, leaving the country with a balance of 178,072 active cases. The total number of vaccines administered is 5,095,013 (+18,683). contradictions: Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says there is no evidence that a coup attempt or insurgency took place in South Africa over the past week, contracting out the views expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation Friday night . Mapisa-Nqakula told the Standing Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense on Sunday that it was crime and fraud that led to looting and riots, with “counter-revolution” forces at play seeking to sow division. Ramaphosa, meanwhile, made it clear in his speech that it was a failed uprising. [TimesLive] Underestimation: Figures presented about expected damages as a result of last week’s looting have been massively underestimated, analysts say. With thousands of official stores, factories and warehouses affected, the R5 billion plus number is very low. Independent analysts say Durban’s losses are only R20 billion dollars, in stock loss and property damage, while the entire bill is probably approaching R50 billion. Listed retailers have counted damages in 1,048 stores – with unlisted stores, this could easily exceed 3,000. This is even before factoring in informal points which were also affected. [Moneyweb] Pilots: The SAA and the SAA Pilots Association have reached an agreement, but will still see the pilots with the short termination of the agreement. The pilots have not been paid for 16 months, as they have been stranded since December and on strike since April. Under the agreement, pilots will be regenerated based on their current salaries. SAAPA said it was the best deal they could have hoped for at this stage, paying off debt since 2019. She said the SAA had taken a “die out” approach with the pilots and ignored all the alternatives presented to help save jobs. The SAA had 750 pilots at the start of its rescue business and now has 88. [ENCA] Zuma: Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial is expected to continue today, where he faces charges of fraud, fraud and grafting. He is accused of taking R4 million in bribes from the French arms company, Thales. Both sides have pleaded not guilty. Zuma is also arguing that he should be acquitted of all charges without trial, claiming bias against him and claiming that the whole affair was fabricated by political opponents. The state has dismissed Zuma’s claims, calling his special call another delay tactic. The Zuma case also relies on rebuttal evidence and overturned decisions. Zuma remains imprisoned for disrespecting the Constitutional Court. [EWN, News24] mARKETS: South Africa rand led earnings across emerging market currencies on Friday after cutting big weekly losses amid fears of civil unrest. The order rose 0.6% but was set to lose more than 2% over the weekend after a wave of violence broke through 17.07 major financial centers in the country. The currency was the emerging market (EM) unit with the worst performance last week. On Monday, the rand starts the week at R14.45 / $, R17.07 / and R19.89 /. [Reuters]

