Hollidaysburg resident Geordie Edmiston recently qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships – an even more spectacular achievement after coming eight weeks after undergoing back surgery.

After exhausting less invasive measures (rest, physical therapy, injections and nerve removal) over the past three years, Edmiston opted for minimally invasive surgery to restore his quality of life. The surgery removed the pressure on a nerve caused by a faulty disc.

His orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Charles “Chuck” Harvey of UPMC Altoona Elite Orthopedics, said when he heard that Edmiston was in Hawaii in late June, he was worried about the long hours tax on the plane for his patient.

Then when he learned that Edmiston was competing in Ironman, Harvey said “I was on the floor. “It was beyond belief that anyone could recover so quickly.”

Getting back from surgery quickly is unparalleled, Harvey said.

“It is a testament to his courage and dedication. But if anyone could do it, it would be him. “He is a very elite athlete.”

Edmiston, 58, ranks 25th in the United States in the Ironman Triathlon (ranking takes into account distances of 70.3 miles and 140.6 miles) and is considered the World Athlete of the Year by Ironman, which ranks top 1% of all athletes in his age group.

He has competed in many triathlons from the Olympic distance to the 140.6 Ironman distance and this will be his third World Championship event. Semi-iron competition tests physical and mental endurance while an athlete swims 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and runs 13.1 miles in a single day.

On June 5 – eight weeks after his surgery – Edmiston finished in 5 hours, 24 minutes and 23 seconds and finished seventh in the 55-59 age group.

Always humble, Edmiston said his recovery owed to those who supported him over the years – and not just his family.

“So what I’m trying to get is even though I’ve been able to successfully get back into racing and enjoy a pain-free life, it really has nothing to do with me as much as excellent healthcare providers and owners of businesses in our community that really care about your well-being and want to help you succeed, “ he said.

“My back problems were a constant problem and grew sharply over time,” he said. Tha Edmiston. “I have almost exhausted all my options … with results that offer little relief for a short period of time with no relief at all.”

A competitive athlete since his 20s, Edmiston said he became interested in triathlons after watching Ironman races on TV and became obsessed with the back problem.

Edmiston said his degenerative condition – called spondylolisthesis – caused severe pain and prevented him from lifting weights, running and swimming – the main tools in preparing for triathlons.

“I came to the conclusion that my race days were over,” he said.

Instead, Edmiston was seeking relief from pain and regaining a good quality of life, with or without competing in triathlon.

“Being able to play and pick up my nephew was enough incentive to do the surgery.” he said.

Harvey and his team prepared a course for recovery, including a return to training “Which I followed the day,” Tha Edmiston. “If he said I could start driving two weeks after the operation, I did. Swimming three weeks after surgery, I was in the pool. Five weeks after the operation, I could run. I was running, “ he said.

The team also created a strengthening program designed to strengthen his back and his support system.

Edmiston returned to the Barbell Club at Gorilla House Gym.

Co-owner Angela Ross contacted him the day after his surgery and asked how they could help heal him, Edmiston said. “She developed a program and modified exercises as needed to strengthen and rebuild.”

Ross compared Edmiston to ultraletonist David Goggins, a triathlete, ultramarathon runner and ultra-distance cyclist.

“Geordie’s thinking is just crazy.” Tha Ross. “You can have an elite athlete with all kinds of skills, but if there is no thought to push when it gets tough or it is not mentally ready, you will crumble.” she said, adding that she could tell Edmiston constantly pushing his pain.

Edmiston also praises the expertise of his personal trainer, Ellen Wexler with Hardcoeur Coaching.

“My training philosophy is health first,” she said in a telephone interview from her home in Washington, DC.

“To be strong and fast, you have to be healthy. “We had to make sure his recovery plan was appropriate and we were flexible to give him the ability to listen to his body and still build fitness.” Tha Wexler. “The level of training he has achieved has completely removed me. It is a testament to his commitment to recover properly and to his mental strength. “

It’s that mental strength that makes Edmiston get out of bed at 4:30 a.m. and helps push him up during long runs, strength training sessions, cycling and indoor and open water swimming.

For outdoor swimming, he and his wife drive to Lake Raystown, where he completes 4,000 yards. His wife, Kelly, accompanies him on a kayak.

Endurance sports like triathlon become a way of life as participants watch their eating and sleeping habits as well as exercise routines.

Kelly does not compete, but “She is ‘Sherpa’ and the best fan there is.”

She is in charge of his bag of equipment and makes sure he has what he needs on race days. “She is so supportive, encouraging and just understands me.” Tha Edmiston.

Edmiston has not been in training alone since his June 5 race.

On July 11, he competed in the Ironman 70.3 Musselman in Geneva, New York, finishing fourth in his age group with a time of 4:51:47. Only one minute was separated from the second to the fifth, which made a “Close and fun” race, said Edmiston.

He hopes to find one more competition that fits his training schedule before competing in the Ironman World Championships to be held September 17-18 in St. Louis. George, Utah.

Racing in Utah is billed as “The place where top professional and age group triathlons from around the world prove their courage in the shadows of stunning red rock canyons.” according to the competition website.

Thanks to a successful operation, his competitive nature, great willpower and a host of support from family and friends, Edmiston is ready to take on the challenge.