The face mask on the face exposes the international betting rocket





A debate between Delhi Police personnel and two men over not wearing a face mask during an IPL game at Arun Jaitley Stadium has exposed a rocket fired from Dubai by the owner of an online betting website. The Delhi Police Special Cell has stated that they have discovered that the two arrested persons were working on two different modules and were asked to provide information related to the bookies matches. They were present inside the stadium during the three IPL matches and about 12 people, including one from Dubai, were connected through conference calls at the same time and all were making money through online betting, the Delhi Special Police said in the indictment. before a Delhi Court. Police have so far arrested Balam Singh (36), a person with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Virender Singh Shah (37), a liaison officer / assistant at DDCA for work related to IPL Games accreditation, Krishan Garg (26), Manish Kansal (38), Himanshu Kumar (28) and Sandeep Kumar (41). One of the suspects, Navdeep Kabli Singh (31) told police he had been working for a celebrity named Google in the betting world for the past four years. He claimed that his employer runs a satta (gambling) book and also owns a betting website. Navdeep found out he gave rates during betting and he, along with two other employees, were running satta from their office in Gurugram, the state police. All over the world, bastards and workers often take advantage of the time between actual action on the playing field and directly perceived images appearing on television. The delay in some cases can be longer than 10 seconds, enough time for someone watching the match inside the stadium to transmit the match information to his co-workers enjoying online gambling in a remote location. Illegal computers often use hired hands, who are called field players, to provide top-to-top updates to take advantage of the delay in live photos. On May 2, Delhi Deputy Police Inspector Pradeep Kumar caught Krishan Garg and Manish Kansal standing near a gallery of the Kotlas VIP lounge after removing their face masks. They quarreled, after which Kumar asked for their IDs. Garg showed his accreditation card, citing as junior assistant (SDMC health) and the Kansals accreditation card shows that he was the supervisor of the IBS facility management task. Police discovered that their accreditation cards were made by Balam and Shah. Balam received 10,000 Rs and Shah received 40,000 Rs to make their cards, police said. The BCCI anti-corruption unit also arrested a man, identified as Gaurav Sabharwal. Police found Kansal’s accreditation cards and Gaurav were prepared by an IBS company supervisor, Pramod Kumar, police said.

