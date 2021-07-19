Astronauts on International Space Station are raising Chile peppers in a first for NASA | tidings





Astronauts in International Space Station are trying to smell their diets. Astronauts are growing Chilean red and green peppers in space for what will be “one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbital lab,” Tha NASA. The seeds of the chili peppers arrived at the station in June aboard the ea SpaceX mission of commercial supply services. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, a flight engineer who helped grow “Extraordinary” Roma red salad in space in 2016, began the experiment by introducing 48 seeds into the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) on 12 July. A team with Kennedy Space Center Research and Technology Research programs planted those seeds in a device called a science conveyor, which is inserted into the APH, one of three plant growth chambers in the orbit lab where astronauts gather crops. About the size of a kitchen oven, APH is the largest plant growth structure in the ISS. With 180 sensors and monitoring controls, it allows the experiment to be controlled, in part, by the Kennedy Space Center, so astronauts can spend less time caring for the crop. “This is the first time that NASA astronauts will cultivate a chili spice product at the station from seed to maturity,” NASA said in a press release. This experiment is one of the most complex plant experiments in the ISS to date due to its long germination and growth time, said lead investigator Matt Romeyn. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm listing. Wrong! There was an error processing your request. “We have previously tested flowering to increase the chance of a successful harvest because astronauts will need to pollinate peppers to grow fruit.” The experiment comes after astronauts began growing zinnia in 2015, which NASA called “a precursor to the growth of longer-flowering, fruit-bearing crops.” The researchers spent two years evaluating more than two dozen species of species and eventually landed on the NuMex species “Espaola Improved”, a Hatch hybrid pepper from New Mexico. While astronauts have previously harvested vegetables such as lettuce and radish, this experiment could give astronauts something to please them fatigue menu. Romeyn said crew members may prefer spicy or seasonal foods because they may temporarily lose their sense of taste or smell after living in microgravity. Peppers should be ready for harvest in about three and a half months. After eating some of them, the crew plans to send the rest to Earth for analysis. Wire-CNN & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved. The pandemic has caused many celebrities to cancel tours, events, concerts and trips. Click for more

