Floods in Europe have killed dozens of people, but no one in the Netherlands. That is why

But few of these early warnings seem to have been passed on to residents early – and clearly – sufficiently, completely ignoring them. Questions are now being raised as to whether the Central European-level communication chain in the regions is working.

“There was clearly a serious breakdown in communication, which in some cases has tragically cost people lives,” said Jeff Da Costa, a doctoral researcher in hydrometeorology at the University of Reading in the UK.

Da Costa focuses on flood warning systems in his study, and his parents’ house in Luxembourg happened to be hit over the weekend. He said last week’s experiences show that there is often a gap between weather warning issues for scientists and actions actually taken by people on earth.

Some of the warnings – including in Luxembourg – were issued only after the flood had hit, he said.

“People, including my family, were left to fend for themselves with no indication of what to do, and giving them no opportunity to prepare,” he said.

In many badly affected places, the inhabitants were drowned by the speed and ferocity with which the water came.

In Germany, with elections approaching, the flood issue has quickly become politicized and officials are removing the blame where they can.

In the Ahr Valley, a particularly badly flooded area in West Germany, senior officials told CNN that warnings had been issued before the disaster, but said many residents did not take them so seriously because they were so accustomed to such intense flooding.

Some may have tried to collect tools and move their valuables to safety, while others thought they would be safe on the second floor of their homes but ended up being air-removed from the roof.

One of the most affected cities was Schuld, a picturesque town in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Schuld Mayor Helmut Lussi said the flooding was completely unpredictable, pointing to the fact that the city had experienced only two previous strong flood events, in 1790 and another in 1910.

“I think flood protection systems would not have helped me because you can not calculate this, what happens to the Ahr River with such water masses,” he told reporters over the weekend.

Da Costa said he could sympathize with the mayor, but that his remarks show a lack of understanding of what good planning and management can do.

“His views on flood predictability, both in the long run and in the immediate rate of being able to give immediate warnings, are completely wrong, and could indicate one of the difficulties in communicating risk to people or officials. utilities who basically do not understand the environmental risk, “he said.

“People should also keep in mind that while flood warnings cannot stop a flood, they can help people move themselves and their assets in safety,” he added.

Da Costa said that as extreme weather events become more common due to climate change, cities like Schuld need to increase their planning.

“If the mayor of Schuld and his town had a plan, clearly communicated to every family and business and institution, so that everyone knew what to do in the event of a series of different flood scenarios, then at least they would be as prepared as they could be, “he said, adding that if he and other regional leaders had done so, fewer people might have died.

“In times of crisis, everyone needs to know what they are doing. That is why we try fire evacuations from buildings, even when we do not expect a fire,” he said.

CNN contacted Lussi’s office but did not receive an immediate response.

In Belgium, too, communication and organization seem to have been problems. The mayor of Chaudfontaine, a town in Lige province, said he received an “orange alert” warning him of rising waters, but argued it was clear he should have blushed earlier.

“We could see how the available material did not adapt to the situations we saw. I am thinking especially about helicopters that were not able to work in the area,” Mayor Daniel Bacquelaine told Belgian broadcaster RTBF. “Ship rescues were absolutely essential and we had to call the private sector for ships with enough engine power and people to pilot them.”

Dutch lessons

In the Netherlands, just beyond its borders with the flood-ravaged areas of Germany and Belgium, the picture is quite different. The Netherlands also experienced extreme rainfall – though not as heavy as those in Germany and Belgium – and did not escape unscathed. But its cities have not been completely submerged and not a single person has died. Officials were more prepared and were able to communicate with people quickly, said Professor Jeroen Aerts, head of the water and climate risk department at Vrije University in Amsterdam.

“We better see the wave coming and where it was going,” Aerts told CNN.

The Netherlands has a long history of water management and their success in the face of this catastrophe could offer the world a plan on how to deal with floods, especially as climate change is expected to make extreme rain events more common.

The country has been battling sea and swollen rivers for nearly a millennium. Three major European rivers – the Rhine, the Meuse and the Scheldt – have their deltas in the Netherlands, and with most of its land below sea level, the government says 60% of the country is at risk of flooding. Most of the country is sinking.

Its water management infrastructure is one of the best in the world – it includes giant walls with movable wings the size of two football fields, coastal dunes reinforced with about 12 million cubic meters of sand per year, and simple things, as streams and streams have more room to inflate by lowering their beds – or floors – and widening their banks.

Its strength lies mainly in its organization. The country’s infrastructure is managed by a branch of government dedicated solely to water, the General Directorate of Public Works and Water Management, which oversees about 1,500 kilometers of man-made protection.

The country’s water problems are managed by a network of locally selected bodies whose sole function is to take care of all water things, from flooding to polluted water, Aerts said. The first of these local “water boards” was created in the city of Leiden in 1255 – this is how together before the country realized that it needed strong water management.

“This is a unique situation we have,” Aerts said. “In addition to national government, provinces and cities, you have a fourth layer, water boards, which are entirely focused on water management.”

Boards have the ability to impose taxes independently, so they are not subject to the raising and raising of national coffers.

“Water is involved in the tourism sector, it is involved in industry, in the construction sector,” Aerts said. “And what you see is that in different countries it is that policies by governments are really sectoral.”

In the Netherlands, he called water boards the “glue” that holds everything together and can ensure, for example, that a proposal to build in a floodplain has all relevant stakeholders in communication.

The water management agency website summarizes simply and clearly what it is trying to do. “It is raining more, the sea is rising and the rivers have to hold more and more water,” it said. “Protection against high water is and remains existential.”