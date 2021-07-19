



More than 100,000 people took to the streets across France over the weekend to protest President Emmanuel Macrons’ tough new vaccination strategy, which will restrict access to restaurants, cafes, cinemas, long-distance trains and more. unvaccinated. Demonstrators in Paris and elsewhere rallied against what some called Mr. dictatorship. Macrons after he announced that a health passed the official vaccination test, a recent negative test, or the latest Covid-19 regeneration would require many people to attend or enter most public events and venues. At the same time, however, his policy seemed to have the desired effect: Record number of people flocking to vaccination centers ahead of new rules coming into force next month. This made for a stunning split-screen image as millions of people lined up for vaccines looking so desperately in most parts of the world suffering outbreaks but with fewer access to doses as an increasingly harsh group of the far left and the far right declared the policies of Mr. Macrons as overcoming government.

Some protesters caused a particular outrage after drawing parallels between their situation and Jews during the Holocaust. Some had a yellow star saying unvaccinated, others held signs or shouted slogans comparing the passage of health to a mass of the Nazi era. That comparison is disgusting, said Joseph Szwarc, 94, a Holocaust survivor who was speaking Sunday as France commemorated victims of racist or anti-Semitic acts by the Vichy government. I kept the star, I know what it is, I still have it in my flesh, said Mr. Szwarc said at a ceremony in Paris. Two vaccination centers were also vandalized over the weekend. One, in southwestern France, near the Spanish border, suffered a fire that local authorities suspect they were set on fire; another, in southeastern France, near Grenoble, was flooded and labeled with anti-vaccine inscriptions.

The number of protesters, however, has dwindled compared to the daily figures for meetings and new vaccination injections, which have skyrocketed since Mr. Macrons. Immediately after his speech, over 1.7 million meetings were booked within 24 hours on a single page; Last Friday, nearly 880,000 people received a shot in a single day, a record.

Over 36 million French adults have received a first stroke so far, and nearly 30 million of them have been fully vaccinated. AND polls SHOW Extensive support for Mr.’s muscle strategy Macrons, which also plans to force people who test positive to self-isolate for 10 days, to make vaccination mandatory for health workers who will face pay suspension or even layoffs until the fall if they do not receive shots and stop free spread testing. Mr Macrons’ announcements were formalized in a bill introduced by the government on Monday that will be approved by Parliament later in the week. The number of daily infections has increased in recent days, an increase that health authorities have attributed to the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Over 12,500 new cases were registered on Sunday, a record since mid-May.

His general vaccination, or a viral tsunami, has no alternative, Gabriel Attal, government spokesman, told Le Parisien newspaper Sunday.

Mr Attal also described the protesters who marched against the government plans as an unstable and defeatist extremist who did not reflect the opinion of the majority of hardworking and proactive France. Between the two, there are definitely French people who have sincere doubts and need to be convinced, Mr Attal said. But, he added, we do not want the choice of the unvaccinated to weigh on the vaccinated. Some politicians, especially on the far left and right, have criticized Mr Macron for the sudden imposition of a health permit after promising several months ago not to use such a measure. There have been and there are other solutions, including convincing our fellow citizens to get vaccinated, lawmakers for the far-left party France Unbowed said in declaration on Monday. Lawmakers across the political spectrum have also said they will submit a motion to the French Constitutional Council to verify whether the new bill is in line with the French Constitution.

