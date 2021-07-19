Coronavirus: What is happening around the world on Monday

The last:

Vietnam placed its entire southern region in a two-week blockade starting at midnight on Sunday, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row.

The blockade order includes the Mekong Delta metropolis and Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s financial and economic center with over 35 million people, nearly a third of Vietnam’s population.

Officials say they must act as the number of infections reached nearly 50,000 since the re-emergence outbreak in late April after several months without registering cases.

Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the wave, had already announced a complete blockade a week ago, but now accounts for most of the country’s cases with over 2,000 every day.

What is happening in Tokyo

An increasing number of COVID-19 infections among athletes arriving in Tokyo 2020 has complicated an already tight protocol to protect everyone from the virus, says independent reporter Phoebe Amoroso in Tokyo.

An alternative to the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has come out positive for COVID-19 at a training camp in Japan, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The USOPC did not say whether Olympic champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win the team gold were isolated due to tracking contacts. The positive test was the latest in a growing string of daily reports of athletes and others who tested positive at the Olympics delayed by the pandemic. The nameless gymnast was the first American.

Earlier, officials said a third athlete at Tokyo Olympic Village tested positive for COVID-19, with the Czech Republic reporting the latest case Monday to a player on the country’s beach volleyball team.

Two men’s soccer players in South Africa were notified of their COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The players and a team video analyst who came out positive the day before moved to the “isolation structure” managed by the Olympic organizing committee.

Their 21 close contacts around the South African team now face additional scrutiny before their first match Thursday against Japan in Tokyo. Monitoring regimen includes daily testing, traveling in a dedicated vehicle, training separately from teammates who are not affected and confined to their rooms for meals.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sponsor Toyota will not run TV-related TV commercials due to the republic’s weak support for the Olympics, with two-thirds of Japanese suspecting the Games could be held safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. , local media reported.

The Olympics, which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, will officially open on Friday and last until August 8th.

Japan has seen a total of 842,018 reported cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, with 14,993 reported deaths.

Tokyo reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the 29th day in a row that the cases were higher than seven days ago. It was also the fifth day with more than 1,000 cases. The Olympics will open under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

What is happening around the world

A Tunisian doctor provides care for COVID-19 patients in the emergency room of Charles Nicole Hospital in the Tunisian capital late last week. (Fethi Belaid / AFP / Getty Images)

As of early Monday morning, more than 190.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than four million deaths reported.

INAfrica, The Tunisian government decided to deploy the armed forces to vaccinate people in regions with the worst infection rates and in areas with particularly low vaccination rates.

Tunisia is currently recording one of the highest daily rates of head-to-head infections in the world and has reported the highest number of deaths from the African pandemic per capita. The country reported a total of 546,233 cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University case tracking tool, with 17,527 reported deaths.

INEurope, more than 100,000 people marched through France on Saturday to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to force vaccinations of health workers and demand a COVID-19-free certificate to enter places such as restaurants and cinemas.

Cork came out, beatings came out and bizarre revels were introduced on the dance floors when England nightclubs reopened on Monday as the country lifted the remaining restrictions after more than a year of blockages, masked mandates and other pandemic-related curbs.

People arrive for the ’00: 01 ‘event hosted at a London nightclub as England lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions at midnight. (Natalie Thomas / Reuters)

For club and nightclub owners, the moment lived up to his media-given moniker, “Freedom Day.” But the big step out of the blockade was met with nervousness by many Britons and concern by scientists, who say the UK is entering unexplored waters opening up when infections are not falling but flying.

As of Monday, face masks are no longer legally required in England, and with closed physical distance rules, there are no restrictions on the number of people attending theatrical performances or major events.

INAmericas, Brazil health regulator Anvisa said Monday it has approved trials with a third dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Anvisa said a third dose of the vaccine would be administered to 10,000 volunteers between 11 and 13 months after the second stroke.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said many sectors of the U.S. economy faced rapid price increases and were struggling to adjust to reopening after the close.

U.S. officials say misinformation has plagued the spread of COVID-19 vaccines and the number of cases across the country is rising.

INMiddle East, Saudi citizens will need two doses of COVID-19 vaccine before they can travel outside the kingdom from August 9, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Monday, citing the interior ministry. The decision was made on the basis of new waves of infection globally, new mutations and “the low efficacy of a vaccination dose against these mutations,” the statement said.

INAsia-Pacificregion, South Korea will extend tougher COVID-19 restrictions on private gatherings outside the Seoul metropolitan area as the country struggles to contain its worst blast, its prime minister said Sunday.

