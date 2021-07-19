Southeast Asian countries try to contain a third wave of COVID-19ExBulletin

footprint Ahmad Ibrahim / AP

A devastating third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting several countries in Southeast Asia as the delta variant participates in the region, leading to record levels of infection and death.

Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Laos and Thailand had previously avoided such large-scale outbreaks. Now, they are trying to contain new outbreaks, although Indonesia and Myanmar are struggling with low vaccination levels, limited oxygen supplies and overcrowded hospitals. Health care experts say health care systems in both countries are on the verge of collapse.

Indonesian epidemiologist Dicky Budiman of Griffith University in Australia spoke to NPR about why so many countries in the region are facing high levels of infection now.

“Our testing capacity is still low compared to the size of the pandemic. And the second has to do with the vaccination rate – not just low but slow,” Budiman said.

Many Southeast Asian nations have taken advantage of China’s envy in putting its ‘Sinovac’ vaccine relatively early in the pandemic. Now, however, with many vaccinated healthcare workers falling ill, the same countries have begun to question Sinovac’s effectiveness, even as they try to import others from the US and Europe.

Indonesia becomes global leader in new infections

As of Sunday, Reported by Indonesia 73,582 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 2.8 million confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic. For most of last week the country recorded a steady increase in infections, surpassing India and Brazil as the world leader in new levels of infections.

Trisnadi / AP

Indonesian epidemiologists say the true number of cases is likely to be even higher. Many expect the situation to worsen.

Citizens are reporting desperate searches to find oxygen for loved ones or beds in a hospital. A growing number of health workers are said to be dying from COVID-19, too.

According to the Induction Team of the Indonesian Medical Association, a network of doctors known as IDI, 114 doctors have died so far this month – twice as many as those who died in June, according to VOA. A total of 545 doctors in Indonesia, IDI said, have died since the pandemic began.

Still, government officials claim they are prepared for the “worst case scenario”. according to New York Times.

“If we talk about the worst case scenario, 60,000 or a little more, we are fine,” said Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister in charge of dealing with the crisis in Indonesia, at a news conference last week. “We’re hoping it won’t reach 100,000, but even so, we’re preparing now if we ever get there.”

Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, told NPR that the worst-case scenario would be more than 100,000 cases a day. This is a number he says could be reached next month if existing measures to stop the transmission of the virus are not strengthened.

Thailand goes into stalemate again, again

Anger at the way Thai officials have handled the boiled pandemic this weekend.

On Sunday, more than 1,000 protesters marched on the office of Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, demanding that he resign over perceived failures to control the pandemic in the country.

Anuthep Cheysakron / AP

According to Reuters, police used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Police said eight officers were injured and 13 protesters were arrested.

As of local time Monday, Thailand reported 11,784 new confirmed coronavirus cases and a total of 415,170 cumulative cases in the country. More than half of which have come since April. At least 3,420 people have died, the government reports.

Thirteen provinces in Thailand are tightening the blockade measures in existing red areas and their expansion to several others starting July 20 in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. The new restrictions are in effect until at least August 2nd.

“The government stressed the need to alleviate the COVID-19 situation as soon as possible by restricting the movement of people from their places of residence in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection,” the Thai government relations department said in a notice. “Beinshte found that the spread of the disease in Bangkok and its proximity became more severe.”

Bangkok and other areas nearby with existing measures currently in place have been included in the expanded order, which includes the closure of shopping malls and further restrictions on restaurants and public transport. The government is also setting up checkpoints to control and prevent people living in strict coronavirus control areas from traveling to other areas in the country.

Myanmar fights after February coup

Political tensions and a military crackdown on dissent following the February 1 military coup have cut off access to health care in neighboring Myanmar as the country faces a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases.

Thein Zaw / AP

UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar warns that the country was in danger of “becoming a Covid-19 super-proliferation state” according to Asian Times.

Anger at the military, as well as fears that they could be seen as collaborators with the regime, have pushed many doctors and patients away from military-run hospitals. Families are seeking care and oxygen on their own, the seller reports.

Report of the Ministry of Health and Sports in Myanmars more than 229,000 people infected in the country and at least 5,000 deaths from the virus as of Sunday, though reports suggest the number could be even higher.

The number of people who have died from the virus has increased so rapidly, reports say, that crematoria and burial houses are trying to keep up with demand.