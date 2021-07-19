Hundreds missing in Europe Floods are safe, even as the death toll rises





European authorities BERLIN have reviewed the number of people missing as waters receded after devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland last week, although the death toll continues to rise. More than 700 people who were considered missing after major floods uprooted buildings from their foundations, overturned cars and flooded homes and streets have been identified as safe after days of uncertainty, said police in Cologne, Germany, late Sunday. But at least 150 people remain missing in that area alone, and the total still untold number across the vast region hit by the catastrophic flood is unclear. At the height of the flood, about 1,300 people were reported missing in just one German neighborhood, Ahrweiler.

Hours ago, the death toll from flood days rose to at least 195 across the region. In Belgium, 31 people have now been confirmed dead, according to authorities, with 127 others missing, as of Monday morning. In Germany, at least 163 people have been confirmed dead.

German police said Monday that 117 people had died in Ahrweiler, a district in the northern Rhineland-Palatinate State, while 749 others had been injured. Rescue crews there are still combing communities along the Ahr Valley, trying to determine how many are missing, officials said. Local authorities in Ahrweiler said Thursday that 1,300 people were missing, but they have not updated that number since. Police in the nearby town of Koblenz have released new figures for the victims, but not for the number of missing, which they say is very difficult to process accurately, given the broken communication networks and the possibility that some people could have been registered as missing many times. Elsewhere, at least 46 people died in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and another died Sunday in Bavaria, authorities said. As flood waters receded, the region has begun assessing the damage and questioning how the brutal storm, which was accurately predicted by forecasters earlier this week, could have led to such a significant loss of life.

Peter Altmaier, the German economy minister, told the Bild newspaper that as soon as emergency aid was delivered to areas left flood-ravaged, it would be important to conduct an analysis of possible failures. We will have to see if there were things that went wrong, if there were things that went wrong, and then they need to be corrected, he said, according to the Associated Press. This is not about pointing the finger at future improvements. Armin Schuster, head of Germany’s federal office for civil protection and disaster relief, told Deutschlandfunk radio that criticism of the flood warning system was wrong, noting that 150 alerts were sent from Wednesday to Saturday. of the past. “Warning infrastructure has not been our problem, but how the authorities and the population react sensitively to these warnings,” he said. according to Deutsche Welle media. Flood experts noted last week that there was most likely a disconnect between disaster forecasts and localized alarm systems that communicate the level of danger to residents.

But German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who spoke to reporters while visiting the Steinbachtal Dam in North Rhine-Westphalia, dismissed criticism that federal authorities had failed to issue sufficient alerts.

Warnings are addressed to states and communities, which make decisions. It is not Berlin that declares a state of emergency, which takes place locally, he said, according to Reuters. The communication channels for which the federal government is responsible worked. The rate of flooding was staggering, meteorologists and German officials have said, and many have highlighted the impact of climate change on the severity of weather events as a major factor. Studies have found that severe storms occur more often as a result of climate change because a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture and generate more heavy rainfall. But even as leaders began to analyze why so many communities seemed unprepared for the flood, rescue and recovery efforts continued. And other European nations were increasingly playing a role. More than 300 rescue workers from Austria, France, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have traveled to Belgium in the past two days to support search and rescue efforts, and Belgium for the first time sought support from other European Union countries through the blocs. special civil protection mechanism. Thousands of Belgians also responded to the call for volunteers issued by the Belgian Red Cross. The solidarity I have seen is heartbreaking, Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden was told on Monday. She said the celebrations planned for National Day on July 21st would be reduced and that the holiday would honor Belgian heroes.

Monika Pronczuk contributed to reporting from Brussels.

