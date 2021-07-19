Biden Goes After Chinas Cyber ​​Attackers

U.S. officials announce new measures aimed at detecting and disrupting Chinese government-sponsored cybercrime activities, including the census of NATO and other allies to uncover new details about the methods by which some massive cyber attacks have affect thousands of governments and private networks in the United States, and how to protect yourself from them.

Officials said the international effort was a direct result of President Joe Bidens’ first foreign trip to meet with G7 and NATO leaders last month. It could also be the first step in a new multilateral coalition of allies that could eventually impose economic sanctions on the Chinese government, similar to those imposed by some Western countries on Russia. But those punishments are not here yet.

A senior administration official told reporters Sunday that the United States had persuaded allies to appoint Chinas State Department of Security as a key player in various cyber criminal activities. The official gave no indication that economic penalties would arrive soon.

Instead, the White House on Monday released a fact sheet co-authorized by the National Security Agency, Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency, and FBIDetailing 50 ways in which alleged Chinese government-sponsored criminal actors attack western networks and how to defend against them

Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors aggressively target US and Allied political, economic, military, educational and critical (CI) infrastructure, personnel and organizations to steal sensitive data, critical and evolving key technologies , intellectual property and personally identifiable information (PII), is stated on the fact sheet.

Regarding one of these objectives, the senior official said, the United States government, together with our allies and partners, will formally attribute the malicious cyber campaign using the weaknesses of day zero in Microsoft Exchange Server unveiled in March, referring to a massive attack on Microsoft services that is likely to make up up to 30,000 US organizations. Those allies and partners are the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and NATO.

No action can change China’s behavior in cyberspace, nor can just one country act on its own. Our allies and partners are an extraordinary source of power and a unique American advantage and our collective approach to information sharing, cyber threat protection, the official said. Therefore, these efforts Our cooperation with the EU, NATO and the Five Eyes countries in this endeavor will allow us to increase and enhance the exchange of information, including cyber threat intelligence and network protection information with public and private stakeholders, and expand diplomatic engagement in strengthening our cybersecurity and security cooperation.

The official also said the United States and key allies were now willing to name China as a supporter of the same type of cybercriminal sponsorship that the United States and others have accused Russia of. Sometimes we see individuals illuminating the moon. And we see, you know, some connections between Russian intelligence services and individuals. But this kind of [Chinese Ministry of State Security] The use of criminal contract hackers to conduct unsanctioned cyber operations globally is special, the official said.

This could lay the groundwork for the United States to suppress allies such as the European Union to impose new sanctions on China for its sponsorship of such activities. Precedence shows that European allies may be willing to extend economic sanctions on China, as the EU did in May. Conversely, the United States has relied heavily on the Department of Justice to target Chinese operators individually but has not imposed sanctions on China for cyber activity.

The White House leaflet set to come out on Monday shows how [Ministry of State Security] is using criminal contract hackers to carry out globally unsanctioned cyber operations, including for their own personal gain, the official said, calling it very significant. The announcements will show possible cyber extortion, crypto encryption – again, all for the financial benefit of cyber operators linked to the PRC government, the senior official said.

Dmitry Alperovitch, head of the Silverado political political institute, called it an impressive coalition to denounce China, but said the next step should be sanctions.