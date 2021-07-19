What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, July 19th

Recent developments:

As the trips open, the association representing Ontario pharmacists is lobbying in the province drastically expand the number of pharmacies allowed to offer PCR tests the gold standard for assessing whether someone has COVID-19.

Local business owners are facing a sharp legal and ethical question: whether or not they should mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.

On Sunday, the Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported seven new cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 27,741 Ottawa residents had tested positive for COVID-19. There are 25 unknown active cases, 27,123 cases considered resolved and 593 cases where people have died.

Public health officials have reported more than 50,200 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 49,200 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 197 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne there were nearly 700 inhabitants positive test and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in Step 3 of its reopening plan.

The final step allows indoor dining, with capacity limits based on all who are able to maintain an acceptable distance.

Gyms, cinemas and museums are able to reach 50 percent capacity inside.

The larger general meeting limits have been increased to 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events, leading to the resumption of summer festivals and professional sports.

A detailed plan for the next school year is under way, according to the education minister.

Fans get an Ottawa BlackJacks basketball game on July 17, 2021. The game against the Edmonton Stingers was the first to be held in front of fans at the TD Place arena since 2019 and became possible after Ontario entered Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening. plan (Alexander Behne / Radio Canada)

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is now under green zone restrictions, the lowest on the four-color provincial scale. The length of its distance is now one meter.

Ten people are allowed to gather near private residences and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if they play sports. Organized games are allowed outside again and the gyms are open.

People can eat in and out of restaurants and bars.

Personal care services and non-essential businesses can be opened. About 3,500 people can gather in a large theater or arena and at outdoor festivals.

What can I do?

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be asymptomatic, even after receiving the vaccine. Coronavirus disturbance variants are more contagious and established.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future to stay home while you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask on.

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all types of coronavirus.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Ontario and Quebecand recommended in crowded outdoor environments.

There are federal guidelines for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can overcome the 14-day quarantine. People show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from land without penalty.

The border may reopen to fully vaccinated Americans between mid-August and the rest of the world in early September, depending on pandemic status.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length of self-insulation varies inQuebecANDOntario.

Waitress Kirsten Craig wears a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 while holding drinks for guests inside the Blu Martini restaurant in Kingston, Ont., On Friday, July 16, 2021. (Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press)

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine the only approved one for children aged 12 to 17 years.

The Canada Task Force says people can wait up to 16 weeks between doses. There are factors pushing the provinces to drastically speed up that timeframe, including supply and the most contagious variant of the delta.

WATCH | Canada should increase COVID-19 vaccinations, experts say

Canada has come out ahead of the US for COVID-19 vaccines per capita, but experts warn that the need for intake is increasing for better community protection. 1:59

The same task force says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses.

There is evidence that a second dose of a Pfizeror Moderna vaccine provides better protection for people who received a first AstraZeneca-Oxford stroke. Both Ontario and Quebecare giving people who took a first dose of AstraZeneca the opportunity to get a second of the same type.

More than 2.8 million doses have been given in the Ottawa-Gatineau regions since mid-December, including more than 1.3 million Ottawa Million and more than 400,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age or older.

People canlook for provincial appointments that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

Local health units have flexibility in the broader framework, including bookings, so check their websitesfor details. They offer short-term dose alert listsand more recently, more hiking in walking.

Campaigns are shifting to target those who are eligible to take a second hit faster or who have not yet received the first. Some mass clinics are closingin the coming weeks.

COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics will begin closing in August 2021, but many options will still be available for vaccine appointments.

Vaccine supplies depend on supplies sent to health units, which usually do not report supply problems of previous months.

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age and older. Its purpose is to provide second doses four weeks after the first.

People who qualify you can schedule an appointment online or over the phoneor visit one of the provincespermanent and mobile clinics.

People may need to show evidence that they have been fully vaccinated to access certain services if there is a fall of cases.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Recently, a runny nose and headaches have become more common.

Children tend to have an upset stomach and / or skin rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontariore only recommends testing if you fit some criteria, such as symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

Testing requirements vary in long-term care homes as of Friday.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the proven strategy of the provinceyou can make an appointment at selected pharmacies. Quick tests are available in some places.

Travelers who need a testyou have some more local options to pay one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time online Some gait testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walking test is near.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka COVID-19 vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341. Anyone at Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should look at the website of dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

last day for the Ottawa Indigenous Vaccination Clinic is July 29th.

For more information