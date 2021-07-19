



After 16 long months, the British government lifted almost all of its pandemic restrictions across England on Monday, including its instructions to work from home. But as so-called Freedom Day arrived, the nation is reporting nearly 50,000 new cases of the coronavirus a day in a population that is about two-thirds fully vaccinated. And now, a pingdemike, in which hundreds of thousands of people are being caught by the National Health Service app for tracking and tracing and being told to self-isolate because they were near someone who was positive, is causing staff shortages in all industries. Rather than a stamped of workers returning to their offices, many large companies are approaching reopening cautiously as the government says there should be personal and corporate responsibility over certain measures. As of 10 a.m. Monday, London Underground travel was 38 per cent of normal demand, no higher than the same period last week, and the vast majority of people still wore masks. And so, most employers are holding back to office as volunteers, seeking to keep masks away from desks and limiting their capacity in the office to prevent crowds. For example, Bank of England is requiring staff to return only once a week starting in September. But there was a easing of policies on Monday within the central bank’s restrictions on the use of elevators were eased and the spaces between the tables will be removed.

At JPMorgan Chases offices in London, typically home to 12,000 employees, masks still have to be worn in communal spaces and meeting rooms, social distance indicators are still marked around buildings, and capacity remains limited to 50 per cent. The biggest change Monday is that employees from each team are allowed to return to their office if they wish, which has slightly increased employment by about 30 percent recently, but is still far below capacity. During the summer, the bank aims to gradually increase the limit. In the City of London, the main financial district of the capitals, health and safety measures at the European headquarters Goldman Sachss 826,000 square meters are staying the same. This means that workers should wear a mask when they are not seated at their desk and continue to participate in the on-site testing program. Social distancing will reduce the normal capacity of offices. Recently, on average, about 30 percent to 40 percent of banks with 6,500 employees have been in office. Goldman Sachs is also monitoring vaccination rates from voluntary surveys of its staff, which has shown a significantly increasing trajectory since June, according to an internal memo. We will continue to monitor local case norms and guidelines for public health safety and update our office protocols, when and where appropriate, the memorandum, sent by Richard Gnodde, CEO of Goldman Sachs International. At the McKinsey & Company London office, masks will only be required in busy areas starting Monday, the one-way system around the building will be abandoned, there will be no restrictions on how many people can use a meeting room and staff will not have to control their temperature when entering the building. But there is still no requirement to return to office.

Even Prime Minister Boris Johnson will work from home on Freedom Day as he too is embedded by the National Health Service to self-isolate for 10 days.

