Foreign missions in Afghanistan call for a Taliban ceasefire





Talks in Doha fail to reach ceasefire agreement

Clashes continue across Afghanistan

The Afghan president visits the besieged western city KABUL, July 19 (Reuters) – Fifteen diplomatic missions and NATO envoys to Afghanistan urged the Taliban on Monday to halt their military offensive just hours after rival Afghan sides failed to agree on a ceasefire in a peace meeting in Afghanistan. Doha. A delegation of Afghan leaders met with the Taliban political leadership in the Qatari capital over the weekend, but the Taliban, in a statement said in a statement late Sunday, did not mention a halt to escalating violence in Afghanistan. Read more “This Eid al-Adha, the Taliban must lay down their arms for good and show the world their commitment to the peace process,” the 15 missions and NATO envoy said, referring to Tuesday’s Muslim holiday in Afghanistan. The declaration was supported by Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Union Delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Britain and the United States, and the NATO High Representative for Civilian Affairs. . During the last Eid holiday, the Taliban have called for short ceasefires, saying they wanted to let the Afghans spend them in peace. This time there has been no such announcement as the Taliban make rapid territorial gains at almost unprecedented levels of war across the country as US-led foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of fighting. Monday’s statement also condemned human rights abuses, such as attempts to close schools and media in areas recently captured by the Taliban. Militants have previously denied such actions. ‘SEEKING A SOLUTION The Taliban said Monday they had captured the Dehrawood district in Uruzgan province, southwest of Kabul, following heavy clashes with government forces last night. Provincial officials confirmed the Taliban’s advance. An Afghan policeman observes a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan 13 July 2021. REUTERS / Mohammad Ismail In the northern province of Samangan, security forces managed to displace the Dara-e-Sof Bala region from insurgents, the army said in the area, adding that 24 Taliban fighters, including a shadow district governor and two commanders, had been killed. Clashes were continuing there on Monday. Reuters could not independently verify the information provided by the military. President Ashraf Ghani visited the western provincial capital of Herat province on Monday. The Taliban have captured all 17 districts of the province in recent days, excluding the capital, the city of Herat, which is under siege. In Doha, political leaders and the Taliban discussed a political solution to end the conflict, the chairman of a peace council, Abdullah Abdullah, who attended the talks, said on Monday. “We agreed to continue talks, seek a political solution to the current crisis, avoid civilian casualties, facilitate humanitarian aid and medical supplies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said on Twitter. In a statement late Sunday, the Taliban said: “Both sides agreed on the need for an expedition to the peace talks in order to find a just and lasting solution to the current issue in Afghanistan as soon as possible.” . Peace talks between the Taliban and prominent Afghans – the militants have refused to recognize or talk to the US-backed government – began in September last year but have made no progress. Taliban spokesman in Doha Mohammed Naeem denied media reports that the insurgent group had agreed to an Eid truce in exchange for the release of its prisoners. Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Orooj Hakimi; Written by Gibran Peshimam; Edited by Clarence Fernandez Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

