WallStreet analysts fear the economy has peaked – Top International News





1. Global red markets Shares across global markets fell and bonds rose as Covid-19 concerns took over the market again. All major sectors in the US market shifted to run financial and industrial companies. Airline and travel reserves also fell in anticipation of more restrictions across the country. Stoxx Europe falls by 2.55%

Dow Jones is down 2.10%

NASDAQ is down 1.64% 2. Apple agrees to the iPhone’s vulnerability to Pegasus-type infringements Ivan Krstic, head of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture in a statement admitted that iPhones are vulnerable to Pegasus-type violations. The company said such violations are not a threat to most of its users as it targets specific individuals. However, the firm is adding new protections to its devices and protecting data on them. 3. US blames China for Microsoft Exchange Email Hack The U.S. administration on Monday addressed to China a hack of Microsoft Exchange server software that affected many computer systems around the world earlier this year. A technological war is already going on between the two countries and the new declaration will spur it. 4. Kite Realty Group to buy US retail properties for $ 2.8 billion US real estate firm Kite Realty Group on Monday announced plans to buy rival US retail properties for about $ 2.8 billion (Rs 20,967 crore). Shares of Retail Properties will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued shares of Kite Realty in an all-stock deal, with a bid price of $ 12.98 pe. The combined company is expected to have a market capitalization of about $ 4.6 billion (SEK 34,445). 5. Robinhood aims to estimate $ 35 billion in U.S. IPOs California-based Robinhood Markets is looking for a valuation of up to $ 35 billion (2, 2.62,087 crores) offering 55 million shares in the US IPO. Shares are expected to be priced in the range of $ 38- $ 42. The company helps users do unlimited trading without commissions on stocks, exchange traded funds, options and cryptocurrencies. 6. WallStreet analysts fear the economy has peaked With central banks tightening their monetary policies and the spread of Covid-19 continuing, analysts at WallStreet now think markets have become too optimistic. The strong rally since April 2020 has somewhat overshadowed the growing numbers of major companies across the market. 7. PropertyGuru Near $ 1.8 billion merger with Peter Thiel SPAC Singapore firm PropertyGuru is close to concluding a deal to go public through a merger with Bridgetown 2 Holdings, backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel. This transaction can estimate the combined unit at about $ 1.8 billion (s Rs 13,330 crore) Bridgetown 2, a special-purpose acquisition company, raised about $ 300 million in an initial U.S. public offering in January, and its shares traded close to their list price of $ 10 last week. 8. Bitcoin Miner Iris said to seek new funding ahead of US list Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Pty is planning to raise about $ 200 million in a new round of fundraising before seeking a direct listing on the Nasdaq, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Sydney-based company, which uses renewable energy to produce the cryptocurrency, is working with an advisor in the round and has met with prospective investors, the person said. 9. Oil refineries endure price reductions following the OPEC + production agreement Oil refineries in Asia stood aside on Monday as they waited for price cuts to find cargo bids following the OPEC + deal to boost production. Bids for Russian ESPO and grades such as Johan Sverdrup made late last week were expected to fall behind the cartel pact, amid concerns about tacit interest from Chinese private refiners and the proliferation of the delta version of the Covid-19s. 10. Ubisoft drops after delay in releasing two new games Ubisoft reported the next two games, Riders Republic and Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Extraction are expected to come out on October 28 and January next year respectively. This is the second delay for both game releases, as they were expected to start in February 2021 and November 2020 respectively. The stock fell more than 4% and at the time of writing its trading by 1.7% below in the Paris market .

