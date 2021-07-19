Health Care Attacks Briefly Monthly News – June 2021 – World





Without support: Violence against health care in conflict The 2021 Conflict of Health Coalition Report documents 806 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in 43 countries and territories by 2020. Health workers were killed, abducted, injured, and attacked, and health facilities and transportation were damaged and destroyed. Access data through Attacks on Healthcare in Conflict Countries on HDX. Fact sheets and individual data sheets are available for: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, CAR, DRC, Libya, Mali, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nago-Karabak, Nigeria, oM, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen. SHCC Attacks on Health Care The section is consistent with the definition of health care attacks used by the Coalition for Maintaining Health in Conflict (SHCC). Africa Burkina Faso June 05, 2021: In the village and department of Solhan, Yagha province, Sahel region, an ambulance, a house, a market and a school were set on fire by unidentified perpetrators, killing more than 138 people. Source: RFI June 12, 2021: Near Dablo city, Dablo department, Barsalogho commune, Sanmatenga province, two health workers were abducted by suspected Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimimin ‘(JNIM) militants. Both were later released. Sources: ACLED1 and Infowakat Central African Republic 05 June 2021: At the Elevage IDP camp, Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, an MSF-supported health post to treat malaria, as well as tents and shops were burned and destroyed during fighting between armed groups and government forces. Source: MSF and MSF West and Central Africa June 24, 2021: Near Batangafo city, Ouham prefecture, two MSF-employed motorcyclists were caught in an armed ambush while escorting a patient being transported by MSF staff. A female caregiver was shot and killed, and a motorcyclist, as well as two patients – a woman and her baby – were injured. Sources: Al Jazeera and MSF West and Central Africa Democratic Republic of the Congo May 28, 2021: In the territory of Djugu, Ituri province, unidentified perpetrators attacked the base camp of an INGO, causing the organization to suspend its health project in the area. Sources: ECHO and OCHA 07 June 2021: In the village of Boga, Irumu Territory, Ituri Province, suspected ADF militants set fire to the MSF-supported General Referral Hospital and looted medical equipment during a wider attack on the village. Sources: Actualité, Garda, MSF, MSF DRC, Radio Okapi and Twitter. In 2020, the SHCC documented 22 incidents where health facilities were damaged or destroyed in the DRC. June 15, 2021: In the locality of Fataki, Ituri province, CODECO rebels attacked and looted the main hospital of the shopping center, taking with them medicines and beds. Source: HumAngle June 28-29, 2021: In the village of Mangango, near Mangina Commune, Beni Territory, North Kivu Province, gunmen abducted two nurses while working at a local health center. A nurse was released a few hours later. Source: Radio Moto Ethiopia As reported on 07 June 2021: In the town of Hawzen, Misraqawi area, Tigray region, Eritrean soldiers occupied Hawzen Primary Hospital. The hospital was left in the trash and stones contaminated the compound where the fighters had set up defensive positions. Source: Associated Press June 22, 2021: In the town of Togoga, in the southeastern Tigray region, Ethiopian soldiers prevented medical care from reaching a market hit by a rocket for more than a day, cutting off aid to hundreds of wounded. . At least 64 people, including children, were left dead. In one case, they returned an ambulance as it tried to arrive at the scene, ordering it to receive a letter of authorization from the interim administration, however, when the ambulance returned with the letter, the same army officers requested another letter from the president region, which the medical team could practically not get. In another case, soldiers shot at an ambulance when it tried to pass a checkpoint. A Red Cross ambulance was also shot twice by Ethiopian soldiers, who held a doctor and his team for 45 minutes, before ordering them to return to Mekele. In another case, soldiers blocked a convoy of four ambulances trying to evacuate injured victims to hospitals in Mekele, ordering them to return to Togoga. One patient died as a result. Sources: AP I, AP II, BBC, The New York Times, Twitter and Voice of America June 22, 2021: In the town of Mekele and the special area, Tigray region, six survivors of the Togolese airstrike were arrested on their way to in a hospital. Three were later released, but the others, including a teenage boy, were held in a military barracks. Sources: AP and BBC June 24, 2021: In the town of Abiy Addi, central area, Tigray region, three MSF staff – the emergency coordinator, a Spanish woman; a coordination assistant, an Ethiopian man; and their driver, also an Ethiopian national, disappeared during the journey. The next day they were found dead a few feet from their empty vehicle. Sources: Médecins Sans Frontières, France 24, MSF, South China Morning Post, Tapei Times, The Irish Times, The New Arab and VOA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/world/attacks-health-care-monthly-news-brief-june-2021

