The Dow falls 800 points, oil falls while the Delta variant sends investors into bonds





U.S. stocks, oil prices and government bond yields slipped on Monday amid concerns that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant would curb the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 802 points, or 2.3%, starting the week with big losses after the index broke a three-week winning streak on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, while the heavy-duty Nasdaq Composite technology fell 1.7%.

In a sign that investors had taken refuge in the security of government bonds and other safe-haven assets, the 10-year Treasury yields fell to 1.19% from 1.30% on Friday. Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, have not been as low since February. Oil prices fell after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of large Russian-led producers agreed to increase production. Brent crude oil futures, the international standard, fell 4.5% to $ 70.30 a barrel, their lowest level since June. The movements were reminiscent of the trade patterns that prevailed in the early days of the pandemic. Investors were selling shares of companies directly affected by movement and business restrictions, while buying government bonds and shares waiting to benefit from the home-work phenomenon. Cases of coronavirus surgery in many parts of the world, including highly vaccinated countries like the UK, have pushed investors to lower their expectations for economic growth in the coming months. Some also worry that a sharp rise in prices will boost consumption and push central banks to pull in stimulus, creating an environment of lower growth and higher inflation in which stocks tend to struggle. The emergence of this more transferable Delta variant has called into question the sustainability of this reopening and recovery, said Candice Bangsund, a portfolio manager at Fiera Capital. She said the option would delay rather than ruin a major improvement in economic activity, and called the sale a chance to raise shares of energy producers, industrial firms and financial companies. The inflation rate reached a 13-year high recently, sparking a debate over whether the US is entering an inflationary period similar to the 1970s.

Airlines and oil companies were among the weakest performers. Occidental Petroleum lost 6.2%, United Airlines 4.9%, Diamondback Energy 5.1% and American Airlines Group 5.1%. One bright spot was Five9, which jumped 4.5% in the news that Zoom Video Communications plans to buy the cloud-based customer service software provider in a deal valued at $ 14.7 billion. The zoom shares lost 3.2%. Adding to investor caution is evidence that inflation, which accelerated to a 13-year high in the U.S. in June, has begun to erode consumer confidence in their ability to hold back spending. For most of 2021, business reopening, rising vaccination levels and pandemic government aid have helped boost rapid gains in consumer spending, the main driver of the economy. What you are seeing is a feeling that the consumer has started to be quite affected by the price jump, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. Global markets were drawn amid concerns about the economic effect of the Delta variant. The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 2.3%, driven below by shares of travel, leisure and freight companies, along with banks. In Asia, tech giants Alibaba and Tencent weighed on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which fell 1.8%. The Biden administration on Friday warned U.S. companies about the growing risks of operating in the financial center. Covid-19 Surgery cases in many parts of the world have pushed investors to lower their growth expectations.

Photo:



Richard Drew / Associated Press



Japan Nikkei 225 to 1.3%. More athletes and staff members participating in the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive, while cases are on the rise in Indonesia. Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, is under blockade due to an explosion in the Delta. David Chao, a market strategist at Invesco, said the spread of the Delta variant across Asia, coupled with low vaccination rates and anticipation of additional measures of social distance, has blown off the navigation for many investors awaiting an economic response. in the region. Mr Chao said he expected investors to continue withdrawing funds from Asian stocks and shifting them to stocks in developed markets with high inoculation rates, such as the US and UK. Write about it Joe Wallace at [email protected] and Frances Yoon at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stock-markets-dow-update-07-19-2021-11626680342 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos