NASA astronauts growing Chile peppers at the International Space Station





Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are first carrying out a NASA: Chile pepper growing. Experiments, Plant Habitat-04 (PH-04), involves growing Hile chile pepper seeds, which arrived during SpaceX ‘s 22nd supply mission in June. The plants are expected to grow fully and ready to be consumed in about four months. If successful, peppers will become part of astronaut diets in future missions. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough began the experiment. He helped grow ‘Outredgeous’ romaine red lettuce in late 2016. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough introduces a device called a science carrier into the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH), which contains 48 species of seeds that NASA Hatch began growing on July 12, 2021 as part of the Habitat Plant experiment -04. (Credits: NAS CONNECTED: Rockville grad High School worked on the Mars helicopter flight A team planted quince spice seeds in a device called the science transporter that goes to the Advanced Plant Habitat, or APH. Oneshtë is one of the plant growth chambers that teams use to grow crops. “APH is the largest plant growth structure on the space station and has 180 sensors and controls for monitoring plant growth and the environment,” said Project Manager Nicole Dufour. “It is a diverse growth room and allows us to help control the experiment by Kennedy, reducing the time astronauts spend caring for the crop.” The plan is for the crew to eat some peppers and then send the rest back to Earth for analysis. Crew members will also discuss the aroma, structure and spices of the peppers. Crews researched and spent about two years seeing different peppers from around the world. They chose NuMex ‘Española Improved’, a Hatch hybrid spec. NASA said it is the generic name for several chile varieties from Hatch, New Mexico and Hatch Valley south of New Mexico. CONNECTED: Blue Origin reveals the details of Jeff Bezos flight Lead investigator Matt Romeyn said that in space, crew members may lose some of their sense of taste and smell. He said it is a temporary side effect of living in microgravity. Romeyn further said that peppers are rich in Vitamin C and other nutrients. “Growing colorful vegetables in space can have long-term benefits for physical and psychological health,” Romeyn said. “We are discovering that growing plants and vegetables with color and smell helps to improve the well-being of astronauts.” NASA has experimented with growing different types of food aboard the ISS. In October 2020, Northrop Grumman launched its capsule for the ISS carrying radish seeds. In April 2021, crew members also grew leafy greens on the ISS. The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox29.com/news/nasa-astronauts-growing-chile-peppers-aboard-international-space-station The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos