Encouraged by the protests, Cuban opposition websites harass the government

July 19 (Reuters) – Years before becoming Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel sought greater public access to the Internet at a time when it was only available to a small minority. He would eventually succeed in getting a lot out of his online site.

Now, just beyond the Florida Straits, his opponents in the Cuban Exile community in Miami are taking full advantage of Cuba’s expanded Internet access.

The Cuban government has accused independent media based mainly in the Miami area of ​​provoking unprecedented spontaneous protests, which spread to Cuba a week ago.

One of the sites it singled out, DNA Cuba, lost its coverage against the government in Havana at every turn. She recently posted a photo of Diaz-Canel that was changed to look like a cop. “Genocide,” it said.

His coverage of the protests has focused heavily on injured or detained people. For days, the site leads with a story that the nephew of a senior Communist Party leader called on his family and government to “lay down their arms” and “listen to the people.” Another headline reported that protesters in eastern Cuba called Deputy Prime Minister Ramiro Valdes “killer.”

Aiming at a new audience, Miami Beach-based Diario de Cuba closely follows Cuban and Cuban-American musicians critical of the government.

A recent front page featured headlines about the latest news and views from musicians Pitbull, Lenier Mesa and Michael Osorbo, while also reporting that Silvio Rodriguez, a longtime ally of the Cuban government, was trying to “rescue” artists who have abandoned the government.

About a dozen such Cuban-centric news and magazines have their websites blocked in Cuba, but Cubans can access them anyway using virtual private network (VPN) services and share them on sites of social media that are commonly available in Cuba.

Some relentlessly deny the government while others, though still critical, strive for a more fact-based journalism as a pioneer of 14yMedio.

The independent site El Toque, which also has a number of Cuban-based staff, published an article breaking down fake anti-government reports and out-of-context photos circulating on the internet that severely inflated the size of the demonstrations.

While it is difficult to measure the influence of US-based countries in recent protests in Cuba, the government there certainly sees them as a threat.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held a press conference last week to criticize Cuba DNA and two prominent journalists while also condemning a hashtag social media campaign boosted by the bot.

He accused the opposition media of working for the US government, which finances a number of Cuban media websites worth hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, according to US data published by the Cuban Money Project.

Protesters in Cuba have also spread messages of discontent and word of protest on social media platforms, mainly Facebook, and encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram.

Many of those sites were blocked after the protests, prompting U.S. President Joe Biden to say he would reconsider whether Washington could help Cubans regain Internet access.

Even without US help, Cubans find ways to view content censored by bypassing tools such as Psiphon. The company says up to 1.4 million Cubans were using its app to view banned content in a few days last week, up from 18,000 a day before the protests. Read more

This meant that 20% of Cuba’s 7 million internet users used that tool to bypass censors.

‘IMPOSSIBLE DELUSION’

In 2013, when he was the successor to former President Raul Castro, Diaz-Canel said the continuation of the internet ban in Cuba was an “almost impossible hoax that makes no sense”.

Internet access gradually expanded after that and the landscape changed dramatically in December 2018 when Cubans were able to get internet service on their mobile phones for the first time.

Opposition media reading inside Cuba exploded, said Baruch College professor Ted Henken, editor of the recently published book “Cuba’s Digital Revolution.” Henken talks to the media, which track their traffic through Google Analytics and other methods.

“Since December 2018, these media have gained a large island audience and have left the official media even more exposed as propagandists,” Henken said. “They (the Cuban leadership) miscalculated what they did not realize would be blown up very quickly, in two and a half years in their face.”

Rodriguez last week accused DNA Cuba and others of carrying out a plan for which “American imperialism has worked for a long time.”

The US government provides financial assistance to media critical of the Cuban government.

A Cuba-affiliated DNA company received $ 410,710 from the US Agency for International Development to promote human rights in Cuba last year, journalist Tracey Eaton reported through the Cuban Money Project, which tracks spending through public records and claims. of the Freedom of Information Act.

USAID said in a statement that it, the US State Department and the National Endowment for Democracy have funded programs “to increase the flow of information on democracy, human rights and free enterprise in Cuba” since 1996.

“USAID has helped train hundreds of journalists over the past decade to inform Cubans on the island. Their work has also appeared in the mainstream news media,” the statement said.

The founder of DNA Cuba did not respond to requests for comment. The two journalists appointed by Rodriguez declined to be interviewed.

Another anti-government site, CubaNet, received $ 300,000 from USAID in 2020, its director admitted.

Once a bi-weekly newsletter, printed in Miami, CubaNet now has a team in Cuba at odds with authorities and has published stories about the Castro family’s apparent wealth.

Director Hugo Landa said “we have never hidden” US funds and that US officials have never tried to influence the coverage.

“If we ever felt any pressure from any of our funders to influence our content, I would give up that support,” Landa said.

With or without US funding, the sites are trying to reach readers like Jorge Norris, a 35-year-old Cuban IT engineer who uses a VPN to read sites such as Diario de Cuba and 14yMedio alongside the official Cuban media.

“Another way is to be able to form an idea of ​​what is happening in the world,” Norris said. “You need to be fully informed of what they are saying here in Cuba and in the world.”

Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Additional Reports by Nelson Acosta in Havana Edited by Ross Colvin, Kieran Murray, Diane Craft and Kevin Liffey

