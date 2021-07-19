Berenberg sees $ 2-3 billion in reinsurance losses from European floods, higher overall losses





LONDON / FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) – Reinsurance losses from recent European floods are likely to reach $ 2-3 billion, Berenberg analysts said on Monday, but bank and industry experts said overall losses could be much higher. Floods have devastated parts of Western Europe since last Wednesday, with the German states of Rhineland Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as parts of Belgium, among the worst hit. Read more “European floods are estimated to have cost the reinsurance industry several billion dollars – we estimate between $ 2-3 billion,” Berenberg said in a customer note. Other experts on Monday were trying to set a price on the overall damage. Reimund Schwarze, a researcher at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Leipzig, said the economic damage is expected to be around 6 billion euros ($ 5.08 billion). “It would be the most damaging heavy rain event Germany has ever experienced,” he said. For others, it was too early to make a phone call other than saying the damage would cost several billion euros. Kai Schroeter, a researcher at the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences in Potsdam, said significant data sources to assess the damage were not yet available, including maps of flooded areas and questions about other “cascading impacts”. like oil spills. “The situation is quite complex,” he said. Berenberg also said the total losses would far exceed the insured losses, with only about 45% of buildings in Germany insured against flooding and heavy rain. In Belgium, such policies were standard, so flood insurance coverage was likely to be higher, the bank added. Germany’s insurance industry could face the highest demands from storms, floods, heavy rain and hail since 2013, the head of the GDV industry association said last week. Severe weather in Europe between June 17 and 30 had already caused estimated insurance losses of a record $ 4.5 billion in the region, surpassing the $ 4.3 billion set by Storm Andreas in 2013, insurance broker Aon said in an earlier report. this month. But mitigation measures imposed across Europe following previous floods had prevented last week’s floods from becoming even more widespread, said risk modeling firm RMS. Berenberg said major European firms Allianz (ALVG.DE), AXA (AXAF.PA), Generali (GASI.MI) and Zurich (ZURN.S) were certainly among the insurers facing the biggest claims from the July floods . Allianz is likely to face claims of 200-300 million euros, AXA 100-120 million euros, General 200-250 million euros and Zurich 140 million dollars, Berenberg said. Reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London, Tom Sims in Frankfurt, Alexander Huebner in Munich, Muvija M. in Bengaluru and Michael Shields in Zurich; edited by Karin Strohecker and Nick Macfie Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

