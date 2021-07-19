Relieving Covid restrictions from England can go either way

A Yeoman Warder at the Tower Of London tops one of the first shifts Yeoman Warder led in the tower in 16 months after the final Coronavirus legal restrictions were lifted in England on Monday 19 July.

Criticism is mounting against Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government for their decision to continue lifting the Covid-19 restrictions in England this week, with the world now looking to see where the country’s health crisis is heading.

From Monday, there will be no more restrictions on indoor gatherings which means nightclubs can reopen and bars and pubs will no longer have to offer table-only service.

In addition, the 1 meter social distance rule has been lifted and face masks have become largely voluntary, although some airlines and transport companies have said they will comply with the mask wearing requirements.

The noise about a day earlier declared as “Freedom Day” has been silenced by the government, however, as it comes amid an increase in Covid infections caused by the delta variant. The government has also demanded that people take a sense of personal responsibility when it comes to their newly acquired freedoms.

The lifting of restrictions had already been shifted from June 21 to allow more vaccinations to be carried out amid rising infections.

Cases remain high across the UK with 316,691 cases reported over the last seven days, about 43% from the previous seven-day period. Hospital admissions are low but are dragging on, with 4,313 people admitted to hospital in the last seven days,show government records. In the last seven days, 283 people have died.

The lifting of restrictions has drawn criticism from many medical experts and opposition politicians amid concerns that hospitalizations and deaths, although relatively low for now, could rise rapidly if cases escalate further.