Erdogan unveils plans for Turkish Cypriot government complex





ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan promised Turkish Cypriots on Monday Turkey will build a new government complex to symbolize the northern Cypriot state, which he said the world would “sooner or later” recognize despite opposition. universal for now. Erdogan made the promise in a speech to parliamentarians from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is recognized only by Ankara, reiterating his support for a two-state solution to the island’s partition. Greek Cypriots – the island’s internationally recognized government and an EU member – refuse to discuss a two-state formula as it implies recognition of the TRNC. “The project work on the TRNC presidential complex has been completed and we will start construction soon, God willing,” Erdogan said, adding that the complex will include a new parliament. “This is the expression of being a state. In carrying out this project, some people need to see what kind of state the Northern Cyprus has,” he said. The eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus split in 1974 in a Turkish invasion, exactly 47 years ago on Tuesday, after a brief Greek-inspired fistfight. Erdogan said in February the only way to resolve the dispute was to create two states, but the leaders of Greece and the Greek Cypriot government oppose this, saying they will only accept a peace agreement based on UN resolutions. Read more “There are two separate states and two separate peoples on the island. The international community will accept this reality sooner or later,” he said on Monday. “We can not lose another 50 years.” In April, the United Nations failed to overcome disagreements over the resumption of peace talks between the two sides, which collapsed in austerity in 2017. read more The partition of Cyprus is a constant source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey and has received more attention since the discovery of natural gas in the region. For decades, the United Nations has sought to unite Cyprus together as a two-zone federation – the only thing the two sides were able, until recently, to agree on in principle. Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Edited by Dominic Evans and Grant McCool Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

