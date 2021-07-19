Germany defends flood preparations as the search for victims, the cleanup continues

German officials are defending their flood preparations in the face of raging torrents that caught many by surprise and left more than 190 people dead in Western Europe, but they admit they will have to learn lessons from the disaster.

Efforts to find more casualties and clear up the mess in parts of western Germany, eastern Belgium and the Netherlands continued on Monday as flood waters receded. According to officials, so far there have been:

117 people confirmed dead in Germany’s most affected region, Rheinland-Pfalz.

46 people were reported dead in the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

At least one person was reported dead in Bavaria, part of which saw heavy rain and flooding over the weekend.

At least 31 people died in Belgium.

The government criticized ahead of the September elections

Rainfall that led to the flow of small rivers usually at high speed in the middle of last week was predicted, but warnings of potentially catastrophic damage did not seem to have found their way to many people on land often in the middle of the night.

“Once we have offered the immediate help that stands at the forefront now, we will have to see if there were things that went wrong, if there were things that went wrong, and then they need to be corrected,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the Bild newspaper.

“This is not about the finger, but it is about improvements for the future.”

Federal and state authorities faced criticism from opposition politicians for allegedly failing to warn citizens of the impending catastrophe, which came ahead of national elections in September.

But Home Secretary Horst Seehofer dismissed claims that federal officials had made mistakes and said the warnings were passed to local authorities “who make disaster protection decisions”.

“I have to say that some of the things I’m hearing now are free election rhetoric,” Seehofer said during a visit to the Steinbach Reservoir in West Germany, where authorities said Monday they are no longer afraid of a dam breach. “Now really is not the time for that.”

The head of Germany’s civil defense agency said the weather service had been “relatively well predicted” and that the country was well prepared for flooding on its main rivers.

But Armin Schuster told ZDF television late Sunday that “half an hour ago, it was often impossible to say which country would be hit by how much water.” He said 150 warning notices had been sent through applications and media.

“We will have to investigate” where the sirens sounded and where they did not, he said.

PHOTOS | See some of the devastation caused by the flood in Altenahr, Germany:

Police officers look at a section of road that sank in the town of Altenahr, Rhineland-Palatinate, West Germany, on Monday as devastating floods hit the region. (Christof Stache / AFP / Getty Images) Debris and uprooted trees hang from a bridge over the Ahr River near a hotel in Altenahr. (Christof Stache / AFP / Getty Images) Two brothers cry in each other’s arms in front of their parents’ house, which was destroyed by the flood in Altenahr. (Boris Roessler / dpa / The Associated Press) Emergency workers walk down a muddy road littered with debris and uprooted trees. (Christof Stache / AFP / Getty Images) A partially collapsed house stands near the banks of the Ahr River on Saturday after heavy rain caused landslides and flooding. (Philipp von Ditfurth / dpa / The Associated Press)

Questions about the warning system

Officials in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said they were well prepared for the floods and municipalities were warned and acted upon.

But Home Secretary Roger Lewentz said after visiting Schuld’s hit village with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that “we naturally had the problem that the electrical technical infrastructure and so on was destroyed in one go”.

Local authorities “tried very quickly to react,” he said. “But this was a burst of water at times. You can have better preparations and warning situations, [but]”If the warning devices are destroyed and transported to buildings, then this is a very difficult situation.”

Mobile phone networks also collapsed from the flood.

There were already wider questions about Germany’s emergency warning system after a nationwide test last September, the first in 30 years, largely failed.

The sirens did not sound in many places, or were removed after the end of the Cold War, and push alerts from the national warning app arrived late or not all.

Schuster, head of the civil protection agency, noted that a civil defense reform program began earlier this year, including an effort to encourage local authorities to install more sirens. Germany does not have a text message system for disaster warnings, but Schuster told Deutschlandfunk radio that it was considering the possibility.

Damage and debris from the flood are seen near the Ahr River, including the Sunday spa complex in Bad Neuenahr, Germany. (Thomas Frey / dpa / The Associated Press)

As local communities ponder the major task of rebuilding homes and destroyed infrastructure such as the water system, Merkel’s cabinet is set to draft an immediate and medium-term bailout package on Wednesday.

At the Steinbach Reservoir, North Rhine-Westphalia Governor Armin Laschet said the dam was designed for a hazard that could occur once every 10,000 years.

“This has been overcome in recent days,” he told reporters. “It was a possibility that no one had predicted.”