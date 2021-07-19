International
Biden administration blames China for Microsoft HackingExBulletin
Jon Elswick / AP
The White House is publicly blaming China for an attack on Microsoft e-mail server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers worldwide, allowing hackers to gain access to sensitive data.
Separately, the Justice Department announced Monday that a grand federal jury in May had sued Chinese nationals accused of working under official sanctions from Beijing for hacking into computer systems belonging to U.S. companies, universities and governments. .
The cyber attack on Microsoft, that is believed to have started in January, is said to have been injected computers with malware that secretly monitored systems belonging to small businesses, local and state governments, and some military contractors.
As part of the attack, an unidentified U.S. company was also hit with a high-dollar reward claim, according to a senior Biden administration official.
US allies are also blaming China for the cyber attacks
The official, who briefed reporters late Sunday, said the US would be joined by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and NATO in condemning the Beijing State Security Ministry for cyber-attacks aimed at bad.
EU policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Monday that the hacking was “carried out from Chinese territory for the purpose of stealing and spying on intellectual property”.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said China’s actions represent “a reckless but well-known pattern of behavior”.
“The Chinese government must put an end to this systematic cyber sabotage and can wait for it to take place. [to] account if you do not, “said Raab in a declaration.
In one tweetNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance “stands in solidarity with all those affected by malicious cyber activities, including the Microsoft Exchange Server compromise. We call on all countries, including China, to fulfill their international obligations and act responsibly. “
The reports follow growing concern over ransomware attacks that the White House has blamed on Russian hackers, and highlights how traditional Western Cold War rivals have increased pressure on cyberspace in recent years.
The White House says China has worked with hackers of criminal contracts
A Biden administration official said China’s Ministry of State Security hired hackers of criminal contracts “to carry out globally unsanctioned cyber operations, including for their own personal gain.”
Although the U.S. says criminal gangs of Russian intelligence-linked hackers carry out such daring ransomware attacks as the one that caused the Colonial Pipeline to temporarily shut down a major U.S. oil distribution network, China’s direct employment of contract hackers is “special,” the official said
“The United States has long been concerned about the irresponsible and destabilizing behavior of the People’s Republic of China in cyberspace,” the official said. Such hacks pose a serious economic and national security threat to the US and its allies, the official said.
“Their operations involve criminal activities, such as possible cyber extortion, crypto-theft and theft from victims worldwide for financial gain. In some cases, we are aware of reports that cyber operators linked to the PRC government “They have carried out ransomware operations against private companies that have involved millions of dollars in ransom claims,” the official said.
Although no sanctions have been announced against China, the US “has raised its concerns” with Beijing, the official said. “The first important part is publicly calling the model of malicious irresponsible cyberbullying and making it with allies and partners.”
Earlier, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Beijing “strongly opposes and fights cyber attacks and cyber theft in all its forms” and warned against “baseless allegations” that China is involved in such attacks, according to Associated Press.
Four Chinese nationals have been indicted
However, on Monday, the Justice Department said in a declaration that a grand federal jury in San Diego had indicted four Chinese nationals and residents with “a campaign to attack the computer systems of dozens of victim companies, universities and government agencies in the United States and abroad between 2011 and 2018.”
The indictment, closed Friday, alleges a conspiracy to steal data with a “significant economic benefit to China’s companies and commercial sectors, including information that would allow lengthy research and development and development processes to be bypassed.” .
The four individuals worked with China’s Hainan State Security Department “to blur the role of the Chinese government in such a theft by setting up a forward company, Hainan Xiandun Technology Development Co., Ltd.”, which has since disbanded. that time, said the Department of Justice.
The FBI, the National Security Agency, and the U.S. Cyber Security Agency and U.S. Security Infrastructure released a joint consultation Monday laying out ways government agencies and businesses can protect themselves from such attacks.
