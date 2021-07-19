UK and EU governments need to renegotiate NI Protocol, says Jeffrey Donaldson





DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted that the UK Government and the European Union should renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Donaldson attended a virtual meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Monday morning.

He described his message to Mr Sefcovic as simple, the protocol did not work. The protocol was negotiated as part of the Brexit solution to avoid a strong border on the island of Ireland. Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission (Stefan Rousseau / PA) Unionists strongly oppose additional controls on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK as a minimization of the union. Major supermarkets over the weekend were hit by fears of impact on supply lines in the region after various periods of check-in cash ended. Mr Donaldson said: Obstacles and distortions to trade within the UK internal market brought by him should be removed and not replaced. We have suppressed the UK Government for that purpose. Both the Government and the EU now need to renegotiate. Mr Donaldson said if the EU did not want to recognize the damage caused by the Protocol, then the UK Government should take appropriate unilateral action using Article 16. Northern Ireland’s submission to laws and regulations over which its representatives and Westminster have no word can never work and has the support of both communities, he added. People take part in a loyal protest in Newtownards, County Down, against the Northern Ireland Protocol (Brian Lawless / PA) Speaking earlier, Mr Donaldson also accused the EU of destabilizing and undermining power-sharing arrangements in Stormont, by Northern Irish politicians who had no say in the post-Brexit arrangements. Last week the DUP set out seven tests on the Protocol. They include a promise not to control any kind of goods shipped to Northern Ireland from the UK and compliance with the Union Act which states that all parts of the UK must be on the same footing when it comes to trade.

