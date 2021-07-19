FLUOROS Global 2021 International Perspective on PFAS Science – News from URI

NARRAGANSETT, NEW July 19, 2021 – A prominent and international conference dedicated to sharing the latest science on PFAS, the silent and dangerous chemicals often present in ordinary household goods, industrial and military installations, is now open for registration. The FLUOROS Global 2021 International Outlook on PFAS Science takes place October 3-7, in person at the WaterFire Fine Arts Center in Providence, and practically on-line. Registration is at https://web.uri.edu/fluoros/registration/.

PFAS is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used in non-stick cookware, carpets, outerwear, food packaging and many other products. They are often referred to as chemicals forever because they do not degrade naturally.

STEEP trainees and officers Michelle Heacock at the National Institutes of Health’s annual Superfund Research Program Meeting. Photo Credit: URI STEEP Superfund Research Program

The symposium will consist of a series of regionally held half-day themed events that present the latest knowledge of PFAS and demonstrate the global dimension of chemical contamination, as well as ongoing and necessary research to address the comprehensiveness of the problem. compact regional meeting across the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, FLUOROS Global 2021 will also demonstrate one less way to travel to achieve global cooperation as well as lessons in global cooperation.

COVID-19, climate change and PFAS are all prime examples of how international scientific cooperation is needed to address issues that do not respect national borders, says Judith Swift, Director of the Rhode Island University Coastal Institute. Collaborative efforts are essential to our future as a global community, and FLUOROS Global 2021 is an opportunity for all of us to come together to address the PFAS challenge.

The URI STEEP Superfund Research Program (Resources, Transportation, Exposure, and Effects of PFAS) is a multi-organizational effort involving Harvard University School of Public Health TH Chan Chan and the Institutional Silent Spring to study the effects that PFAS has on drinking water and people natural environments and public involvement in dialogue on steps that can be taken to remove or reduce the presence of chemicals in the home and work environment.

Research shows that PFAS, a larger family of man-made chemicals, changes tissue at a cellular level in humans and animals and alters basic body functions, such as fat metabolism and storage processes, critical to reproduction and overall health. (Video series at https: //web.uri .edu / steep / sources / media /).

PFAS can adversely affect the maturation of important organ functions, and a major concern is the insidious threat of PFAS exposure to the immune system, says Philippe Grandjean, co-chair of the STEEP Superfund Research Program and a member of the Harvard team. At a time of widespread COVID-19 infections, a fully functioning immune system is essential.

Since its launch in 2005, FLUOROS has continued to provide an opportunity for an impartial and multidisciplinary exchange of information on the latest developments and scientific advances in per- and polyfluorinated alkylates, or PFAS, says URI professor of chemical oceanography Rainer Lohmann, a leading STEEP researcher. It is critical that we come together to disseminate and understand the advances in biomedical and environmental research that were being made on the PFAS front, so that we can ultimately minimize both human exposure and environmental effects.

Areas of focus of the symposium are PFAS Universe Dealing, Global Transport and Fate, Repair and Extermination, Ecological Effects, Dangerous Species or Routes, and Epidemiology and Toxicology. In addition, posters will be displayed throughout the symposium, with dedicated time to allow poster presenters to interact with attendees. Trainees and student poster proposals are strongly encouraged. Only one poster is allowed for the keynote speaker. Look Call for Posters Abstracts.

FLUOROS conferences attract hundreds of attendees from the public, private, community and academic sectors and sponsorship opportunities at several levels ($ 500 to $ 5,000) are available.

Sponsorship is essential to provide a unique, high-quality experience for participants returning to their research lab, regulatory agency, or extended penetration NGO, new ways of exploring, and potential ways to reduce adverse impacts. health, addressing the elimination of PFAS or reducing overall harm to people and the environment, Swift says. More information about sponsorship and the form can be found at https://web.uri.edu/fluoros/sponsorship/

FLUOROS Global 2021 is hosted by the University of Rhode Island STEEP (Resources, Transportation, Exposure and Effects of PFAS) Superfund Research Program and funded, in part, by the National Institutes of Health Environmental Health Sciences in coordination with partners from Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and the Silent Spring Institute.

For more about FLUOROS Global 2021, visit https://web.uri.edu/fluoros/. For more information about STEEP, visit: https://web.uri.edu/steep/.

Media please contact Judith Swift at ((401) 524-1427) or [email protected] to schedule interviews with STEEP team members hosting FLUOROS Global 2021.