International River Board Increases Leaks at Moisi-Saunders Dam | State News

International River Board Increases Leaks at Moisi-Saunders Dam
MASSENA More water is flowing from Lake Ontario and the 1000 Islands into the Moisi-Saunders Energy Dam now, thanks to a strong rainfall record in the region in the last two weeks.
Lake Ontario International-St. The Lawrence River Board, a branch of the Joint International Commission overseeing international waters between Canada and the U.S., announced Friday that it would return discharges to their regular rate.
Drought conditions in the Great Lakes Basin and the St. Lawrence led the commission to reduce the velocity of water coming out of the Moisi-Saunders Dam in April, in an effort to keep water levels behind the dam as high as possible.
Still, the dam could only cause a 3-inch rise or fall in water levels and the lake and river have both seen water levels significantly lower than average this season. Lake Ontario is currently 8.7 inches below the long-term average levels for mid-July.
In a press release Friday, the lake and river board said the amount of rain that fell in the region in the past two weeks has raised water levels back within acceptable standards and their authority to reduce leaks has expired.
The above average rainfall the first two weeks of July were unexpected but really benefited the region, said Steve Durrett, co-chair of Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.
Lake Ontario-St. The Lawrence River Board said increased outflows will have immediate impacts on Lake St. Louis. Lawrence, just above the dam, where water levels will drop between 5.9 and 7.9 inches, and at Lake St. Louis and the Port of Montreal below the dam, where water is expected to rise between 3.9 and 5.9 inches.
Lake Ontarios water levels will depend on natural weather conditions, the board said.
