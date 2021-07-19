The Biden administration transfers its first detainee from Guantnamo Bay

The Biden administration has transferred its first detainee from Guantanamo Bay, leaving 39 detainees in the institution at the US base in Cuba.

The Department of Defense announced the transfer of Abdul Latif Nasir to his native Morocco in a statement early Monday.

In 2016, under then-President Barack Obama, a review board determined that Nasirs’s ban was no longer necessary to protect itself from a continuing significant threat to U.S. national security, according to the statement.

The board recommended that Nasir be repatriated, but the transfer was not completed until the end of the Obama administration. Nasir also did not repatriate under former President Donald Trump.

“The United States commends the Kingdom of Morocco for its long-standing partnership in securing the national security interests of both countries,” the statement said.

“The United States is also extremely grateful for the Kingdoms’ willingness to support the ongoing US efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Morocco’s facilitation of Nasir’s repatriation, along with its past readiness to repatriate its foreign terrorist fighters from northeastern Syria, should encourage other nations to repatriate. their citizens who have traveled to fight for terrorist organizations abroad.

The Associated Press reported that Nasir was a member of a non-violent but illegal Sufi Islamic group in the 1980s, citing his Pentagon dossier. In 1996, he was recruited to fight in Chechnya but ended up in Afghanistan, where he trained in an al Qaeda camp, according to the news agency. He was captured after fighting U.S. forces there and sent to Guantanamo in May 2002, he added.

Legal charity Reprieve representing Nasir said he was denied the fundamental right of due process to challenge the charges against him, as he was never charged with a crime. He said that from 2005-2007, he was held in solitary confinement in a windowless cell with the lights on constantly and had no access to a lawyer.

Nasir went on hunger strike twice to protest the conditions of his detention, the charity said.

“This transfer cannot compensate for the two decades of his life that Abdul Latif lost, held captive without charge, but we look forward to his return to Moroccan soil at last,” said Deputy Director of Reprieve Katie Taylor. . “Other transfers of cleared prisoners for release should follow without delay.”

Nasir’s brother, Mustafa, said his family’s prayers had been answered.

“Knowing that my brother has returned to Morocco fills me with happiness I can not describe,” he said in a statement issued by the Reprieve.

The transfer comes after NBC News reported in June that President Joe Biden had quietly begun efforts to close the detention facility in the U.S. enclave off Cuba’s southeast coast.

Sources previously said the administration hoped to transfer a handful of terrorism suspects to foreign countries and then persuade Congress to allow the transfer of the rest, including the 9/11 suspects in custody on U.S. soil. Biden hopes to close the structure by the end of his first term, people familiar with the discussions said.

Then-President George W. Bush opened the detention facility in 2002. At its peak, it held nearly 800 detainees, including 9/11 suspects and fighters from Afghanistan.

During his presidential campaign, Obama vowed to close the jail within a year of taking office, and two days after his inauguration signed an executive order to close it by the end of the year.

However, Congress resisted the transfer of detainees to the U.S. and until the end of Obama’s second term the facility remained open. However Obama managed to reduce the Guantanamo population from 245 to 41 detainees, transferring heavily to foreign countries.

Barbed wire fence and a watchtower in the abandoned detention facility “Camp X-Ray” at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Mladen Antonov / AFP – Getty Images

While in office, Trump signed an executive order keeping the facility open and one detainee was transferred to a foreign country during his tenure.

The United States has to negotiate a transfer agreement with a foreign government for every detainee eligible for transfer, which can be difficult for detainees from destabilized countries like Yemen.

Biden has ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11. The war in Afghanistan is America’s longest and has taken people’s lives about 2,300 US troops since 2001.

The U.S. invaded the country in 2001 by overthrowing the Taliban group that sheltered Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11 terrorist attacks that year. As US troops withdraw, the extremist Islamic movement is taking control of more territory at a pace that has even taken some militants by surprise.