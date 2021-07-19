Restrictions on non-essential ease of international travel

Airlines, airports and the tourism industry are preparing for a boost in business as travel restrictions at home and abroad have been eased.

As of today, Ireland joins the rest of the EU in implementing the Digital Covid Certificate.

This means that it will be possible to travel to Ireland from countries within the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland without any quarantine requirements if you have proof of full vaccination after recovering from Covid-19 or have had a negative PCR test. 72 hours before arrival.

Passengers arriving from the UK and US and other countries to which the EU “emergency brake” has not been applied will also no longer need to be isolated on arrival if they have valid vaccination evidence or have recovered from Covid-19 .

However, public health advice is that if you are not vaccinated, you should avoid high-risk activities, including international travel.

Amid the Delta variant spreading across Europe, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that NPHET does not discourage people who are fully vaccinated from traveling abroad.

Speaking at last week’s conference on NPHET, he advised those still waiting for their vaccine to extend international travel.

About 151,000 passengers are expected to pass through Dublin Airport this week, up from about 100,000 last week.

However, despite the increase, the numbers will still fall around 80% in the same week in 2019, highlighting the reconstruction challenges that the sector still faces after 16 terrible months.

Dublin and Cork Airport Operator, daa, said the average daily number of aircraft departures in Dublin for the coming week will be 297, while normally at this time of year it would be in the region of 750 aircraft arriving and departing each days.

Both airports have recorded a loss of over 43 million passengers in the last 16 months.

However, the company, which has reduced its workforce by over 1,000 over the past year, said it is willing to welcome returning passengers as the facilities are limited.

We need your approval to upload this content to rte playersWe use rte-player to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and agree to upload content.Manage Preferences

Read more:

Latest Covid-19 stories

The chief executive told daa that the first day of the reopening of the trip under the EU Digital Certificate Covid “went really well”.

Speaking from Dublin Airport on RTÉ Six One, Dalton Philips said more than 22,500 people came through the airport, which was slightly higher than expected.

He said there were no security or immigration issues and a maximum waiting time of 10 to 15 minutes.

“The team has done an excellent job and there is a real buzz for the country,” he said.

Daa CEO Dalton Philips said the staff is prepared for the increase in passengers

Mr Philips said with limited relief 36 airlines are flying to 130 destinations.

“This special Monday two years ago, we would have 116,000 people going through business so we are still below 85%, but it is construction that is essential,” he added.

He said “most commentators” believe it will take three to five years for the numbers to return to previous levels.

“We are lucky here in Ireland because we have two carriers based in Ryanair and Aer Lingus, they are well capitalized relatively speaking,” he said.

Mr Philips said it would be an “extraordinary challenge” for all previous lines to function again, adding that it could take years. He said this is because Dublin is competing with cities like Manchester with a much larger population in their catchment area.

“In the summer it is very difficult to persuade airlines to come,” he said. “We will need a combined approach of the Government, the ministers on the planes, with IDA, Enterprise Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, itself clearly, pulling these airlines back.”

Asked about Cork Airport, Mr. Philips said it was very difficult for regional airports and major airlines would first want to establish a strong presence in Dublin.

He said Cork Airport will close 10 weeks later this year as the DAA spends € 40 million to renovate the runway.

Mr Philips said this would allow him to “attack the market” when it reopens.

Also speaking on the program, an Emirates spokesman said that while the airline will benefit from the EU Digital Covid Certificate “if it makes people fly”.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager for the Emirates in Ireland, said today is “an important first step in removing the stigma surrounding international travel”.

“It’s not just about the holidays. It’s bringing families together, it’s people traveling for work. It’s all about trust now and building that trust with the consumer,” he added.

Mr Corneille said he believed international travel would be “part of the summer conversation”.

Rebuilding demand will take time, says the tourism sector

However, those involved in the travel and tourism sectors have warned that although bookings have increased in recent weeks, it will take time to rebuild demand and capacity.

Aer Lingus is expecting capacity this summer to be more than 60% lower than it was in the same period of 2019.

Speaking at RTÉ Morning Ireland, Aer Lingus General Manager of Operations said passengers will have a different experience today at the airport and aircraft on board, but that staff are looking forward to welcoming people back on board.

“It’s an optimistic day,” said Peter O’Neill.

He added that 66 flights will operate today, compared to 346 flights on the same day two years ago.

Mr O’Neill said all those traveling are fully vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 or have a clear PCR test, adding that these are important safety precautions.

“With the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, along with the development of the vaccination program, which is enabling ahead, there is a real sense of optimism in the air,” said Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group.

“Although there is a long way ahead of us to get passenger numbers at the airport for everything like the 2019 levels, it is important to acknowledge these milestones in our journey to retrieve and rebuild our business.”

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has said that the number of flights during the first half of the year was 62% lower than the same period in 2019.

This represented the worst half-year decrease in flight numbers since registrations began.

She said while the resumption of non-core overseas travel is an important moment in Ireland’s social and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the reopening must be safe, permanent and sustainable.

“Aviation is a potential industry for economic and social well-being,” said Peter Kearney, IAA Chief Executive Officer.

“As we remain aware of the ongoing public health risks and challenges for the aviation sector, we look forward to reopening Ireland to the world in the coming months.”

Last month, commercial flights to Dublin fell 77.6% compared to June 2019, with Cork flights 85% lower and flights using Shannon down 73%, the Irish Aviation Authority said.

Passengers must follow health precautions

Airlines and airport operators are reminding passengers how and when seeking vaccination proof, negative test or cure from Covid-19, passengers using the equipment will also need to comply with other public health measures.

Face masks are mandatory in terminal buildings and on board flights, while only staff, crew and passengers will be allowed access to terminal buildings, where people will be expected to maintain social distance, use hand and foot cleaning stations. follow the additional signs in place.

An assistant professor of virology at UCD, however, has said that overseas travel will inevitably lead to an increase in Covid cases.

Professor Gerald Barry told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne that he would like to travel again, but worries that mixed messages are giving the impression that the pandemic is over and people can all start living normally again.

“Although I am very much in favor of moving towards an environment where we can live with this virus, it is disturbing to give that message that the virus is gone,” he said. “We are very far from that place.”

Professor Barry said any factor that adds to the increase in cases would make it harder to keep the virus under control.

He said more needs to be done across the country in terms of Covid risk management in general that will allow travel and in-house hospitality to open safely.