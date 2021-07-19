Italy likely to tighten Covid rules with curbs for unvaccinated people | Ital

The Italian government is expected to impose restrictions on unvaccinated people as it tries to stop a resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

In a move similar to the one seen in France, those who have not been fully vaccinated may be barred from serving inside restaurants and bars and entering stadiums, museums, theaters, cinemas, swimming pools and gyms.

The government hopes the obligation to also present a green permit when traveling within the country by train or plane will stimulate more people to be vaccinated.

The decree is expected to be approved this week and could take effect on July 26th.

Covid’s deaths and hospitalizations have dropped significantly since Italy accelerated its vaccination program. But infections, mostly driven by the Delta variant, have risen over the past week, with 3,127 new cases reported on Sunday. Three deaths from Covid were recorded on Sunday, bringing the total to 127,867, the second highest number in Europe after the United Kingdom. There are 156 coronavirus patients in intensive care throughout Italy.