Critics condemn ministers’ call to unite Serbian world | Politics news
The Bosnian Foreign Minister has called on the Serbian president to distance himself from the controversial comments made recently by the Serbian interior minister to unite the Serbian world.
The task for this generation of politicians is to form a Serbian world, that is, to unite Serbs wherever they live, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Sunday, speaking at a meeting marking the anniversary of the Socialist Movement.
For the Serbian world to be formed, Serbia must be economically successful, well-led and have an army that is able to protect Serbia and Serbs, wherever they live, Vulin said.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was also present at the meeting.
Later Sunday evening, Vulin reiterated to Serbian broadcaster Pink TV that he believes all Serbs should unite under one state, the Serbian news site Danas reported. To create political unity, all Serbs must unite and respect decisions from Belgrade, he said.
Many in the region found his statements alarming as previous attempts to unite Serbs have resulted in war and conflict.
Responding to controversial remarks Monday, Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic called on Vucic to reprimand Vulin.
President @avucic should by force
rebuke his Minister Vulin, for his recent statements. Failure to do so confirms Serbia’s support for the policy of destroying the Dayton Peace Accords, an ominous threat to those who suffered from aggression and genocide 26 years ago!
Bisera Turkovi (@BiseraTurkovic) July 19, 2021
Failure to do so only confirms that Serbia’s official state policy is to destroy the Dayton peace agreement with the aim of annexing parts of Bosnia to Serbia, Turkovic wrote on Twitter.
[Its] an ominous threat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which suffered from aggression and genocide 26 years ago!
From 1992-1995, Serbian forces together with Serbian paramilitary units, with financial and political support from Serbia, led an ethnic cleansing campaign in Bosnia and Herzegovina with the aim of forming a Greater Serbia.
The attacks culminated in genocide against Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica in July 1995, as directed by international courts.
The Dayton Peace Accords signed in December 1995 formally ended the war, but they broke up Bosnia into two entities, the Bosnian-led Federation and Croatia and the Serb-led Republika Srpska.
A Serb majority lives in the Bosnian entity of Republika Srpska today. The eastern part of Republika Srpska borders Serbia.
This rhetoric makes statements by the Serbian president who claims that Serbia wants peace and good neighborly relations with Bosnia, meaningless, said Turkovic.
At the meeting, Vulin also said that it is important to support Vuiqiiq in the upcoming elections to defend this kind of Serbia, as no one else should become president of all citizens of Serbia and all Serbs.
Many political figures have condemned Vulins’s remarks, including Vojislav Jankovi., A member of the Main Board of the Democratic Party of Serbia.
The policy of the “Serbian world” is a continuation of the catastrophic policy from the 1990s. This policy has led to the destruction of the state, society and countless family tragedies.
Abuse of national feelings for pre-election purposes is a shameful policy of the motherland of this regimehttps://t.co/ntobPg4oq5
Vojislav Jankovic (@VojislavJankovi) July 18, 2021
The policy of the Serbian world is a continuation of the catastrophic policy from the 1990s. This policy has led to the destruction of the state, society and countless family tragedies, Jankovic wrote on Twitter.
The abuse of national feelings for pre-election purposes is a shameful political basis of this regime.
Predrag Boskovic, a member of parliament in neighboring Montenegro, wrote on Twitter: Unfortunately, [Serbias] neighbors feel the consequences of these kinds of politics in the most brutal way through great human casualties, material destruction, and with an economy lagging behind modern civilization.
Whenever she had this kind of politics, she was smaller, poorer and more isolated. Unfortunately, the consequences of such a policy have been felt in the most brutal way by all its neighbors through great human casualties, material destruction, and the economic backwardness of modern civilization. pic.twitter.com/i6MazL7POf
Predrag Bokovi (@pedjabosskovic) July 19, 2021
Citing Vulins’ comments on strengthening the army, Ivan Vukovic, the mayor of the Montenegrin capital Podgorica, said on Twitter: The Serbian police minister is openly threatening.
Reactions? Vukovic asked while noting the Montenegrin government’s official Twitter account.
Bosnian political scientist Jasmin Mujanovic called Vulins’s call for a Serbian World a reboot of former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic’s Greater Serbia ideology.
Irredentism is now Serbia’s official foreign policy, Mujanovic said on Twitter.
Serbia’s Interior Minister of Fire brand reiterates that Belgrade’s general goal is to unite all Serbs. That is, the resurgence of the Milosevic Greater Serbia as the Serbian World. Irredentism is now Serbia’s official foreign policy. https://t.co/hY5RBE9Zci
Jasmin Mujanovi (@JasminMuj) July 18, 2021
Later Monday, the Bosnian website Klix reported that Vulin had responded to Turkovic, saying Serbia would join peacefully when conditions allow, comparing it to the unification of Germany.
He called on Turkovic to distance himself from statements made by two Bosnian politicians of the same party, claiming that they would recognize the state of Kosovo.
