NASA astronauts are spotting the International Space Station – raising chili peppers on board for the first time

Outer space is becoming more spicy, thanks to a new initiative by NASA to add a little more flavor to astronauts’ diets.

NASA announced last week astronauts aboard the International Space Station are growing Chilean red and green peppers for the first time. The seeds of the chili peppers arrived at the station in June, thanks to a SpaceX commercial supply service mission.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, which launched at the ISS in April, began the experiment, called the Habitat Plant-04 (PH-04). He has grown plants in the orbit lab before, expecting “extraordinary” red lettuce in 2016.

A team of researchers at the Kennedy Space Center planted 48 seeds in a device called a scientific transporter, which has mud for the roots to grow and a specially formulated fertilizer with controlled release. The device is inserted in Advanced Plant Habitat, one of three plant growth chambers on board.

“APH is the largest plant growth structure on the space station and has 180 sensors and controls for monitoring plant growth and the environment,” said project manager Nicole Dufour. “It is a diverse growth room and allows us to help control the experiment by Kennedy, reducing the time astronauts spend caring for the crop.”

NASA astronaut and Expedition Flight Engineer 65 Shane Kimbrough introduces a device called a science carrier in the Advanced Plant Habitat, which contains 48 NASA Hatch spice seeds began growing on July 12, 2021. NASA



Peppers will spend about four months growing before they can be harvested and eaten, marking the first time astronauts have cultivated peppers at the station from seed to maturity. If the records show that the peppers are safe, the crew will eat some of them and send the rest to Earth for analysis.

“It’s one of the most complex plant experiments at the station to date because of its long germination and growth time,” said lead investigator Matt Romeyn. “We have previously tested flowering to increase the chance of a successful harvest because astronauts will need to pollinate peppers to grow fruit.”

Astronauts the first flower grew at the ISS in 2015 and 2016, the ancestor of longer-lasting flowering crops, with fruits, like peppers. NuMex pepper ‘Española Improved’, a Hatch hybrid pepper, was selected after more than two years of research in dozens of speci varieties in search of the perfect space harvest.

“The challenge is the ability to feed teams in low-Earth orbit and then support explorers during future missions beyond low-Earth orbit to destinations including the Moon, as part of the Artemis program, and eventually to Mars,” he said. Romeyn. “We are limited to crops that do not need storage, or extensive processing.”

Inside the Space Station Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, peppers are harvested on January 15, 2020, for a growth estimate in preparation for their space launch. NASA / Ben Smegelsky



Scientists hope the harvest will help to supplement the astronauts’ diets in future missions, providing Vitamin C and other much-needed nutrients. Moreover, due to living in microgravity, astronauts may lose a little of their sense of taste and smell – increasing the demand for spicy or seasonal foods.

“Growing colorful vegetables in space can have long-term benefits for physical and psychological health,” Romeyn said. “We are discovering that growing plants and vegetables with color and smell helps to improve the well-being of astronauts.”

Researchers will monitor the growth of peppers and compare them to a control group on Earth. They plan to collect crew feedback on the aroma and structure of the peppers, as well as Scoville measurements.

“The spice of a species is determined by the growing conditions of the environment. The combination of microgravity, light quality, temperature and humidity of the root zone will affect the aroma, so it will be interesting to discover how it will grow, ripen and taste. fruit, “said team leader LaShelle Spencer. “This is important because food-fed astronauts need to be as good as the rest of their equipment. To successfully send humans to Mars and bring them back to Earth, we will not just ask. the most nutritious foods, but also the ones with the best tasting as well “