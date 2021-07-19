



Freedom Day arrived in England on Monday with its chief architect, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, quarantined, millions of Britons facing the same prospect and untold people more concerned about the dangers of liberation. Such were the discrepancies on the long-awaited day when the government lifted them all, except for a few remaining coronavirus restrictions on the day the virus infected 39,950 people and involved tens of thousands more who were notified by the National Telephone Services app after being in touch with an infected person. Mr Johnson defended the decision to reopen from his on-site residence, Checkers, where he has been in self-isolation since Sunday after the NHS notified him, or solidified him because he had come into contact with his secretary of state. health, Sajid Javid, who said on Saturday he had mild symptoms of Covid-19. If we do not open up now, then we face a risk of even more difficult conditions in the coming months when the virus has a natural advantage, Mr Johnson told a news conference, his voice was somewhat muffled and the image a bit blurred in a video source. We must ask ourselves the question, If not now, when?

It is our right to walk carefully in the way we are, he added. It is also fair to admit that this pandemic is never over.

Mr Johnsons defended the tone capturing the strong mood swing since the Prime Minister first announced, then reverted, the date for the removal of most of the restrictions. British newspapers quickly dubbed Liberty Day Monday, celebrating it as a symbolic end to the country’s 16-month ordeal with the pandemic. But as new cases have risen and hospital admissions have begun to follow, the plan to open up the economy to the country seems like a possible recipe for a massive third wave of an increase in infections that Mr Johnson seems to regard as inevitable and worth overcoming during the summer, when warm weather and school holidays shorten key transmission chains. The decision of the governments is an interesting game that a country with fairly widespread vaccines in its adult population can learn to live with the coronavirus. Much will depend on the persistence of vaccines and the ability of the nations’ health care system to treat those who become ill.

The government is basically saying, Weve done everything we can. Now it’s up to you, said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. They have become the first country to surrender. Leaving some restrictions in place for a longer time, Professor Sridhar argued, would allow vaccines to be collected further and hospitals to develop better treatments. They are devaluing time, she said.

Under the new rules, pubs and restaurants can operate at full capacity and nightclubs are allowed to reopen. Restrictions on the number of people who can meet indoors, usually limited to six, were also lifted. The legal requirement to wear face masks was lifted, although the government is urging people to continue wearing them on public transport. (They remain mandatory on London Underground and buses.) Mr Johnson initially hoped to avoid self-isolation by participating in a program that would allow him to continue working in the office if tested daily. But after being accused of disobeying the rules, he turned the course around and said he would be isolated like everyone else. Updated July 19, 2021, 3:14 pm ET The Prime Minister warned the young people that in order to be admitted to nightclubs and other crowded places, they would have to show evidence that they had been fully vaccinated. He said the flooding of people being ordered to isolate themselves was an inevitable side effect of a reopening. And he refused to rule out reinstating the restrictions, as the Netherlands did recently, if hospital admissions increase catastrophically. Nearly 70 per cent of adults in the UK have received both doses of one vaccine. But that still leaves a large group of unvaccinated people, especially young ones, through whom the highly transmitted Delta variant is spreading rapidly. While these people are less likely to get seriously ill, they can transmit the virus to unvaccinated older people who remain vulnerable.

Adding to the uncertainty, the government said it would only offer vaccines to children aged 12 to 18 if they have basic health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to the virus. Some scientists questioned the decision, saying the long-term effects of Covid-19 on children were unclear and that leaving them unvaccinated could fuel fuel when schools start next month. In London, where the lifting of restrictions coincided with milder summer weather, sunbathing near Liverpool Station expressed a mixture of relief and anxiety as the country emerged into uncharted territory.

I do not think it is the right time, but we can not stop our lives for a long time, said Silvia Andonova, a dental nurse, 43. There will never be a right time. She said she intended to continue wearing masks on public transport and in crowded places, but that the instructions were not clear enough. The government put it in a way that is confusing, she said. What should I do? After months of restrictions, there were signs of a more vibrant mood, with many restaurants writing “Happy Freedom Day” on their signs. Still, many said they felt conflicted about governments’ decision to ease the restrictions. No matter what the politicians say, I will be putting my face on the transport, said Saj Sangha, an operations assistant for a law firm. Still, Mr Sangha, 52, said he was looking forward to ordering a beer at a pub without the worry of having to book a table in advance.

Not all young people are convinced that going back to nightclubs is safe. Deaths are slightly less with vaccination, but people still have crowns, we still have a high number, said Simone Papi, 24, a chef.

In the northern city of Bradford, Kasim Khan, 26, lined up to get his first vaccine. I feel hopeful, said Mr. Khan. Hoping to travel to where my family is, in Pakistan, he said, adding that it may be some time before that happens, as the government is currently requiring travelers from Pakistan to quarantine hotels after arriving in Britain. Kirsty Mcguire, 33, another Bradford resident, said she planned to continue taking some precautions, such as wearing a face mask, despite her newfound freedom. Out of respect for the elderly, and I have had children, said Mrs. Mcguire, I’m terrified of everything that happens to them, so I hope people still stick to what they have already done. Isabella Kwai contributed reporting from London and Aina Jabeen Khan from Bradford, England.

