Jordan’s King Abdullah Meets Biden at the White House





President Biden on Monday met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House, a critical visit to a foreign leader seeking to demonstrate that his country is back in favor of the United States after four years of deeply troubled relations. with former President Donald J Trump. During his 22 years in power, King Abdullah has been seen by American presidents as a moderate, credible ally in the Middle East, often playing the role of envoy from the Arab world to Washington. This special relationship ended with Mr. Trump, who favored working with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States in the country. The departure of Trumps is a great relief to him, said Martin S. Indyk, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel and a former special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. Jared Kushner developed a bromance with MBS, and Jordan was essentially left out in the cold, he added for Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

King Abdullah, for example, was not advised of the Middle East administrations’ peace plan, which in its original version provided for the annexation of the Jordan Valley. And King Abdullah was also concerned that American aid to Jordan was in jeopardy during the Trump era. The United States has been Jordan’s largest aid provider since 1994, when Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel, according to Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, director of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict program at the United States Institute of Peace. Although this administration has tried not to be consumed by the Middle East, it is very focused on maintaining stability there, said Ms. Kurtzer-Ellenbogen. He sees the role of Jordans as leading in what and what was eclipsed in recent years. King and Mr Biden, in contrast to the previous president, have a long friendship. King Abdullah is the first Arab head of state to visit the White House since Mr Biden took office, a sign that the United States wants to elevate Jordan once again to its traditional role as a regional peacekeeper. Weve been in company for a long time, Mr Biden said Monday afternoon as the two sat in the Oval Office together before their bilateral meeting. King Abdullah, who was accompanied by his eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, noted that he had the privilege of introducing you to my father decades ago.

King Abdullah’s wife, Queen Rania, did not attend the meeting on Monday but was expected to drink tea with the first lady, Jill Biden. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the meeting would provide an opportunity to show Jordan’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region. Mr Biden has also indicated that he plans to take a tougher line on Saudi Arabia. Ahead of his visit to the White House, King Abdullah attended a secret meeting earlier this month with Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. first summit between country leaders in three years, according to regional media reports. The relationship of Jordanian leaders with Mr. Bennetts’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, was deeply damaged. The visit comes as Jordan has been struggling between coronavirus limitations and while King Abdullah had to avoid an alleged plot involving his half-brother to overthrow him. For Mr. Biden, whose foreign policy priorities are largely centered in China, King Abdullah is the kind of regional actor he should cultivate to help defend American interests in the Middle East. King Abdullah is putting his hand on that role, Mr Indyk said.

