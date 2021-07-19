Deadly floods separate West Germany, claiming at least 165 lives | Smart news





Flooded, murky rivers swept through Germany and parts of Western Europe last week as rivers flowed from their shores after days of torrential rains. German media German wave reports that floods killed at least 165 people in West Germany alone, with additional casualties in neighboring countries including Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Hundreds more remain missing and many fear the death toll will continue to rise in the coming days. In places like Cologne and the village of Schuld, floodwaters flooded with cars, tore down buildings and left other structures on the verge of collapse, their earth floors buried in a thick layer of smooth brown mud. The collapsed cell towers combined with damaged and submerged infrastructure have created additional challenges for emergency teams leading rescue operations and other disaster response, reports Ian Austen for New York Times. In the days before the flood, a German meteorologist said weather models predicted storms could lead rivers across the country to rise in water levels not seen in 500 or 1,000 years, report Melissa Eddy, Jack Ewing, Megan Specia and Steven Erlanger for New York Times. The city of Reifferscheid received stunning 8.1 inches of rain in just nine hours, report Nadine Schmidt, Schams Elwazer, Barbara Wojazer and Sharon Braithwaite for CNN. Total twenty-four hour rainfall of about four to six inches was seen in large areas of West Germany, a region where the average rainfall for the entire month of July is 3.45 inches. “These kinds of high-energy, sudden summer rains are exactly what we expect in our rapidly warming climate,” Hannah Cloke, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, told CNN. “The fact that other parts of the northern hemisphere are currently suffering from heat waves and record-breaking fires should serve as a reminder of how dangerous our weather can become in an increasingly warm world.” As climate change progresses, heavy rain events and floods will become more common in Europe. The flood came in the same week that the European Union announced the world’s most ambitious plans to reduce carbon emissions to combat climate change, Melissa Eddy and Steven Erlanger report for New York Times. Germany is also in the midst of elections to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel and the floods will surely force the conversation about climate change mitigation and adaptation to the forefront. After visiting the affected areas of Germany, Merkel urged that “we must become faster in the fight against climate change,” in a press conference quoted by Geir Moulson i Associated Press. “A flood is not an example of climate change, but if we look at the loss events of recent years, decades, then they are simply more frequent than they were before – so we have to make a big effort,” Merkel said. .

Do you like this article?

N WRITTEN for our newspaper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/deadly-floods-rip-apart-western-germany-180978227/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos