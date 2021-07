Russian planes are planting clouds as fires are burning near the Siberian power plant

YAKUTIA, July 19 (Reuters) – Russian planes planted clouds to quell rain in large fires in the Siberian region of Yakutia that spread dangerously near a hydropower plant, authorities said on Monday. Fires have broken out across Russia amid a heat wave, destroying more than 1.5 million hectares of land in Yakutia, the worst-hit region. On Sunday, officials told people to stay inside and keep their windows closed because of the smoke. The regional capital Yakutsk, once known as the coldest city on the planet, was forced to suspend flights at its airport due to poor visibility, and transport on the Lena River that flows through Siberia was also disrupted. Fires break out across Russian forest land every year, but they have become more intense in recent years amid extremely high temperatures across the northern Siberian tundra. Yakutia is itself in capturing a heat wave. In less than two months, fires in the region have spread about 150 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent – close to Venezuela’s 2017 annual fossil fuel emissions, according to the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS), part of a European Union monitoring program . On Monday, a Berifer Be-200 amphibious aircraft flying from another Siberian region joined a massive effort to contain the blaze involving more than 2,000 firefighters on the ground. About 123 fires broke out Monday in an area of ​​more than 885,000 hectares, the region’s environment and forestry ministry said. Firefighters took special care to contain a fire covering 41,300 acres, he said. “There is a natural barrier of water from the Vilyuy River, but the fire is potentially dangerous for the power plant … the Svetlinskaya hydroelectric plant,” he said. Smaller-scale fires burn in less remote parts of the country. More than 6,500 firefighters battled the blaze across the country. In Karelia, a region bordering Finland, authorities evacuated more than 600 people from villages due to fires, the TASS news agency reported. Reporting by Reuters TV; writing by Tom Balmforth; Edited by Mike Collett-White Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

