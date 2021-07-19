The International Olympic Committee is backing New Zealand selection of transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard to compete in the Tokyo Olympics despite criticism that her participation is unfair to cisgender competitors.

IOC President Thomas Bach said during a news conference in Tokyo on Saturday that Hubbard is qualified to compete under current rules.

Qualification rules are set by the International Weightlifting Federation before qualifications begin, Bach said. These rules apply and you can not change the rules during ongoing races.

Bach added that the current rules governing the participation of trans people will be reviewed in the future.

At the same time, the IOC is in an investigation phase with all the different actors … to review these rules and finally come up with some guidelines which may not be rules, because this is a question where no has the same fit – the whole solution, he said. It varies from sport to sport.

Asked repeatedly if he supported the Hubbard race in Tokyo, Bach said the selection of athletes was based on specific rules.

The rules are in place, and the rules must be enforced, and you can not change the rules during an ongoing qualification system, he said. This is what all athletes in the world rely on: that the rules are being enforced.

Hubbard will be the first trans athlete to compete in the 125-year history of the Olympics, although the Olympics began allowing athletes in 2004.

New Zealand ranks15th in the worldin the super heavyweight category 87 kilograms plus (192 pounds plus), according to the International Weightlifting Federation.

Under current guidelines, which the IOC updated in 2015, women athletes ’testosterone levels should be below 10 nanomoles per liter of blood for at least 12 months before their first race, although there are there is no clear scientific evidence which proves that testosterone enhances athletic performance for elite athletes.

The 43-year-old’s involvement has been divisive, with her supporters welcoming the decision as critics have questioned the fairness of transgender athletes competing against cisgender women.

In a tweet Sunday, the LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD noted that trans athletes have been allowed to compete in the Olympics and Pre-Olympics since 2004, and yet Hubbard is still the first to qualify at the time.