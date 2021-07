Magnolia International reports fast sales in Cannes list (exclusive) | tidings

Magnolia Pictures International CEO Lorna Lee Torres reports fast sales in Cannes Udo Kier drama and the choice of SXSW swan song, Sundance action fantasy May Day, Winner of Tribeca Queen E glory, and entry to Sundance Midnight An anomaly in the matrix. International sales director Torres and Magnolia Marie Zeniter attended Cannes for what proved to be a productive trip. The rights to swan song have traveled to the UK (Peccadillo), Germany and Austria (Koch Media), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Australia and New Zealand (Icon), Scandinavia, Baltic, Iceland (NonStop), Canada (Mongrel), Latin America (Telefilm) , Poland (Tongariro) and airlines (Penny Black (Airlines)). Magnolia will distribute in the US on August 6, and Mongrel in Canada on August 13. Todd Stephens directed Kier into the drama about a retired hairdresser in Ohio who escapes from the confines of his nursing home when he learns of his clients dying for her latest model. May Day, who plays Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth, Soko and Juliette Lewis, has gone to the Volga for the CIS and Front Row for the Middle East. Magnolia plans a U.S. fall release on Karen Cinorres film about a young woman who joins a female army in a mysterious field, only to discover that she may not be the killer they want her to be. The first deals from Cana on Queen of Glory have seen Front Row take over rights for the Middle East and AAA for Africa. Nana Mensahs debuts as a director (she starred in FAREWELL Love and the upcoming Netflixs drama Chair with Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass) won Best New Narrative Director Award at the Tribeca Festival and focuses on a Ganeo-American woman who suddenly inherits a Christian bookstore in the Bronx. Mensah plays alongside Meeko Gattuso and Adam Leon. Magnolia International has licensed the selection of Sundance Midnight An anomaly in the matrix in Madman for Australia and New Zealand, Movistar Telefonica for Spain and Mediawan for France. Rodney Aschers’ documentary introduces the notion that we exist within a Matrix-like structure and have previously been sold to Dogwoof for the UK, NonStop for Scandinavia, the Baltics and Iceland, Capella Films for the CIS and Ale Kino + for Poland. Magnolia Pictures and Mongrel released it in the US and Canada, respectively, on February 5th.

