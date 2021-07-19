Mary Simon’s absence of the French requires investigation after 400 complaints: observers

Canada’s official language watchdog is launching an investigation after receiving more than 400 complaints in nearly two weeks over the appointment of prominent Inuk leader Mary Simon as governor general.

Simon does not speak French, which is registered in Law on Official Languages as one of the two official languages ​​of Canada. She has said she is committed to learning French at work, but was denied the opportunity to do so while attending a federal day school in her youth.

She speaks English and Inuktitut.

“The appointment of a governor-general who is not fluent in both official languages ​​has provoked a lot of reactions across the country since her appointment was announced on July 6,” said Raymond Thberge. in a statement announcing the investigation.

He said as he realizes that Canada is “at a turning point” in the country’s steps towards reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, the number of complaints received about Simon’s lack of French continues to grow.

“I have also received a considerable number of complaints on this issue up to 400 to date,” he said.

“In my opinion, this shows that linguistic duality continues to be an important value for Canadians. We have analyzed the complaints received to date and determined that they are admissible. I will therefore investigate the matter. “

Simon is set to be sworn in as governor general on July 26th.

According to Thberge, his investigation will focus on the role of the Private Council Office in the appointment. He also said while he would limit himself from commenting on the investigation as it unfolded, he wanted to use the occasion to give a reminder to those standing on such decisions.

“Very often, I see a discourse that puts respect for diversity and inclusion on the one hand, and respect for official languages ​​on the other, as if they were mutually exclusive and could not coexist. “I would like to remind decision-makers that it is entirely possible to respect official languages ​​by being inclusive,” he said.

“Let us aim to make our country a place where we do not have to choose between respect for official languages ​​and inclusion for all.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on July 6 that Simon will be Canada’s first indigenous governor general. A prominent Inuk leader, Simon is also a former Canadian diplomat who served as ambassador to Denmark and who played a prominent role in the creation of the Arctic Council.

But her past work in diplomacy has led to questions from some who have wondered why she does not seem to have learned French throughout her professional career, which has lasted about 50 years.

Throughout her career as a diplomat for Canada, has she never felt the need?wrote on Twitter Franoise Boivin, a former member of the House of Commons.

Political consultant Patrick Dry wrote in Frenchthat Simon was certainly impressive, but was he not, in the whole country, only a qualified Indigenous, who would also be able to express himself in French?

I can not imagine for a second that Mary Simon could have been appointed if she had only spoken Inuktitut and French,another Twitter user going by the name Sylvain Lefebvre wrote on TwitterIn French.

Trudeau has previously argued against high-level federal appointments of people who are not bilingual in both official languages, including defending the requirement that Canadian Supreme Court justices be fluent in English and French at the time of appointment.

As part of this, he changed the rules for appointments to the high court in 2016 to require that selected applicants must be bilingual in both official languages.

He was also part of the Liberal steering group under interim leader Bob Rae in 2011 who opposed the appointment of former Auditor General Michael Ferguson because he did not speak French.

Trudeau, however, said Simon should be given a chance to learn.

She was born in northern Quebec. Her mother tongue is Inuktitut. She learned a second language, English, at the day school she attended because she did not learn French there in the 1950s. That is the reality, he said, speaking in French, when the issue was raised on July 6.

She understands the importance of being able to properly represent all Canadians, and that is why she is committed to taking French lessons and learning French.