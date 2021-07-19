News: Chemonics announces New Senior Vice President Dzenita Korac Kolja





New Senior Vice President for Operations, Finance and Compliance Dzenita Korac Kolja started with Chemonics 16 years ago in Bosnia and Herzegovina on a USAID project and now heads the largest enterprise support division.

Chemonics International has appointed Dzenita Korac Kolja as the senior vice president of its Operations, Finance and Compliance Division (OFC) supporting its global health and supply chain portfolio. Mrs. Korac Kolja is a finance, risk and compliance season expert with 20 years of experience in supporting international donor-funded international development projects. Prior to joining the Chemonics executive management team, Ms. Korac Kolja served as senior director for the OFC Strategic Assessment Team, leading proactive reviews of health goods procurement and warehousing and distribution transactions to assess record integrity and contractual compliance and identify opportunities to strengthen chain processes. of supply. She was also the Managing Director of the Country Operations Optimization Program (CO-OP) in Afghanistan, where she led a multinational team providing finance, compliance, auditing, human resources, business conduct and ethics, and other support functions for Chemonics Afghanistan- based projects. Her career with Chemonics began in Bosnia and Herzegovina 16 years ago, where, as a cooperating national citizen, she supported four different international development projects, including as party vice president in a donor-funded government accountability project 32 million dollars. Dzenitas testified history in risk mitigation in complex operating environments and deep knowledge of USAID regulations and contracting requirements make it an ideal candidate to lead our largest support sector, says Chemonics executive vice president Christopher Scott . Her strong leadership skills, together with her first-hand experience as a member of our global workforce, will allow us to continue to support the dynamic growth of our global health work and supply chain. In her new role, Ms. Korac Kolja will oversee the teams, tools and processes that support Chemonics’ robust global health and supply chain portfolio. Mrs. Korac Kolja has a B.Sc. in Law from the University of Sarajevo and an MBA from Burch International University in Bosnia and Herzegovina. She is a Bosnian speaker.

