International
Photo Show Celebration of the France World Cup 2018, No Vaccine Protest
SciCheck Digest
“Social media posts are badly presenting an old photo from France suggesting sea views of people on the streets.”[p]people are waking up against the tyranny of vaccines. “The actually shows a party in Paris after France won the 2018 World Cup.
Full story
A widely circulated image on social media shows a woman holding the French flag behind her, with crowds of people filling the street below. Grab a celebration in Paris after France’s victory in the 2018 World Cup final.
But social media users are now misinterpreting that picture to suggest it was made recently in a protest against COVID-19 vaccines.
“Franca sot”, reads a tweet from 18 July. “People are waking up against the tyranny of vaccines and the new world order!”
The photo appeared the same day in a post on Telegram with the same text.
Another tweet of the July 18 photo – split nearly 2,000 times – was accompanied by a more implicit message: “‘They say 2 million people took to the streets of Paris’ Shit is making real people – you want to be on the good side or bad for that? “
On Facebook, a user common photo and stated, “Yes, so it is Millions of people are awake, MILLIONS. Go FRANC and anyone who is not in the trash mind control. “More than 250 users shared the post.
Photo too appeared on Instagram with a message against vaccines in a liked post almost 600 times. The user said she had “no way to prove that this picture is real, but allegedly is from France”.
There really was well-attended protests in France against COVID-19 vaccines, with some opposing a provision by the government it wants REQUIRING individuals to show evidence of vaccination – either a negative COVID-19 test or a recent cure for the disease – in order to enter public events or venues.
Contrasting image searches, however, show that the photo circulating on social media with anti-vaccine messages is not from such a protest – but from a July 15, 2018, Celebrating the World Cup.
The photo shows a bunch of celebrities taking to the streets behind France win against Croatia at the World Cup. it was credited Ludovic Marin of the AFP news agency. or inscription indicates that it is taken from the top of Hark Triumfal.
Editors’ note:SciChecks COVID-19 / Vaccination projectis made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation haswithout controlon our editorial decisions and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation. The aim of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines, while reducing the impact of misinformation.
