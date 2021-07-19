When is Eid al-Adha 2021? How is the Muslim holiday celebrated?

This week, millions of Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, an Islamic religious festival commemorating Prophet Abraham’s allegiance to God after being tested with unfulfilled command to sacrifice his son.

The holiday also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It is different from another major Muslim holiday,Eid Mubarak, which was recently celebrated in May to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Depending on the country, the celebrations will take place at different times. In the United States, most Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Adha on the evening of July 19th.

Eid is a three-day holiday in Muslim-majority countries. In the United States, most people observe only one day.

Under normal circumstances, Muslims would visit mosques and have large community gatherings. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are looking a little different this year.

Here’s what you need to know about the holidays:

What is Eid al-Adha?

According to Mohammad Hassan Khalil, a professor of religious studies and director of the Muslim studies program at Michigan State University, Eid al-Adha on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar.