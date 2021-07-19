Amazon Internet Services deactivates cloud accounts associated with the NSO Group





Amazon AMZN In the extensive forensic investigation that led to the reports, Tha Amnesty International , NSO Group software was discovered usingWeb Service CloudFront platform, a content distribution network, “to deliver the early stages of their attacks” against targeted mobile devices. “Using cloud services protects the NSO Group from certain Internet scanning techniques,” said Amnesty International, implying that the NSO Group used AWS to help disguise surveillance activity. In its report, Amnesty International said it reported NSO Group use of AWS infrastructure in connection with surveillance on Amazon. “When we learned of this activity, we acted quickly to close the relevant infrastructure and accounts,” an AWS spokesman told CNN Business in a statement. The spokesman did not immediately respond to CNN’s subsequent question as to whether the NSO Group could have more accounts with AWS that were not identified by reports or suspended by AWS, nor for the specific platform policy that called AWS as it disconnected NSO Group accounts. In 2019, Facebook sued NSO Group amid allegations that the Israeli firm’s technology was used to spy on WhatsApp users. In a statement Responding to the reports, NSO Group said many of the allegations were false and that it is considering filing a defamation lawsuit. “Our technologies are being used every day to break down pedophilia rings, sex and drug trafficking rings, find missing and abducted children, find survivors trapped under collapsed buildings and protect airspace against disruptive penetration by dangerous drones, “the statement said. “Simply put, the NSO Group is on a life-saving mission and the company will faithfully execute this mission without hindrance, despite any and all ongoing efforts to discredit it for false reasons.” In a separate report , Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto said it found Amnesty International’s methodology “to analyze devices to determine if they are infected with NSO Group spyware.”

