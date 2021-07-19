Quarrel after Nigerian TV stations were told to curb reporting on security issues | Niger





Nigeria’s broadcasting regulator has told television stations to limit their reporting of growing insecurity in the country and keep details of incidents and casualties, in a move widely criticized by the country’s media and civil society groups. In a letter to the country’s broadcasters, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) said television stations should refrain from giving details of security issues or victims of these security challenges, and they should co-operate with the government in addressing security challenges. by softening reporting and commentary. The letter, which was released earlier this month but came to light in recent days, comes amid deep frustration over Nigeria in the wake of growing uncertainty and fears that restricted press freedoms are being undermined by the government. The most populous African country is facing multiple security crises at the same time, with the north-western and central regions suffering an unprecedented wave of mass kidnappings of school children and kidnappings for ransom as well as killings by known armed groups like bandits. Fears have also grown that jihadist activity is on the rise, spreading from the north-east where a 12-year jihadist uprising is taking place. Fisayo Soyombo, editor of the Foundation for Investigative Reporting in Nigeria, said the letter showed governments’ disrespect for press freedom. It is not merely undemocratic but completely inappropriate, he said, with the government unable to accommodate any criticism. A responsible government would be busy with strategies against insurgents and bandits, but ours wants the easy way out, which is to block the media quietly. The bandits have operated with relative freedom from the security of the forest havens that stretch across Nigeria and the Sahel. In the latest incident revealing the escalating threat from the groups, the Nigerian Air Force said Monday that a fighter jet was shot down by intense ground fire by bandits in Zamfara state, northwestern Nigeria. The pilot fortunately survived after being successfully evacuated from the plane, a spokesman said. In the south-east meanwhile, attacks blamed on pro-Biafra militants have increased, killing dozens of police officers, while kidnappings and armed robberies have increased in many parts of the country. The economy has also suffered one of its worst periods in decades, with two recessions in the last five years and rising unemployment. Pressure allegations against the media and government critics have also risen, halfway through former military general Muhammadu Buharis’s second term as president. Lawmakers in the Buharis All Progressive Congress party last month proposed an amendment to allow the government to set a code of conduct for Nigerian media agencies and journalists who could be fined and prosecuted for fake news and other code violations. Media organizations marked the change and other moves proposed to hit social media companies in recent months as an attack on free speech, following a Twitter ban in early June Attacks on the media and free speech have intensified in recent years, said Idayat Hassan, director of the Center for Democracy and Development. And it does not seem to end after we have seen two new bills that aim to regulate us further. There is a complete attack on both online and conventional media: and there is no end to the horizon.

