3rd ship anchored in NL reports COVID positive crew members, but no new cases on land

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, members of the entire crew aboard a ship anchored in the Bay Bulls, according to the Department of Health.

There are now three ships anchored off the coast of Newfoundland that have coronavirus-infected crew members.

Two remain anchored in Conception Bay, with no further spread of COVID-19. As it stands, 31 crew members aboard Princess Santa Joana and 14 aboard the Iver Ambition are COVID-positive, the Department of Health said Monday. Testing of the entire crew is complete and the entire crew is in isolation.

The Department of Health did not say how many crew members are on board the ship anchored in the Bay Bulls. Four cases were reported over the weekend. The entire crew is in isolation and there is no danger to the community, the department said.

There have been no new recoveries in the province since the last update. There are now 50 active cases in the province. Only one is on earth, in the Eastern Health region.

Three people are now in hospital due to COVID-19. One is from the boat to the Bay Bulls, while two are from Princess Santa Joana.

So far, 164,282 people have been tested in the NL including 441 since Friday’s update.

According to the provincial government website COVID-19, 82 percent of the population of the acceptable province has now received at least one dose of vaccine, while 38 percent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated Americans will be able to enter Canada starting Aug. 9, the federal government announced on Monday. The government also said it plans to reopen Canada’s borders to the rest of the world on September 7th. Travelers will need to be fully vaccinated.

Closer to home, travelbetweenSt-Pierre-Miquelon will also resume on August 9 for those who have been carefully vaccinated.

Travelers will need a completed COVID-19 test before entering Canada.

