Airport passengers return while travel restrictions are eased





The first day of the new international travel regulations has seen an increase in the number of people passing through Dublin Airport and a change in the profile of travelers traveling. More families were in testimony while some took advantage to leave for a vacation or to travel for family reasons. Others were coming to Ireland to reconnect with a country they loved. Shortly after 6 a.m., the Aer Lingus flight from Boston brought a couple from Maine who had returned for their 19th trip to Ireland. Professors Kim and Leon Raikes were on their way to Tullycross in Galway. This was their first visit in two years and they said they were very excited to be back in a place that now feels like home. Professors Kim and Leon Raikes “We’re just glad to be back. We’re on our way west now, hoping to get on a bus and spend a night in Shannon, rent a car and then go to Tullycross, Co Galway, we stay there for 10 days and we will feel like we have come home “. On a flight from Chicago Carmel Diamond, an Irish woman living in the United States had a more grim reason to come home. Her mother died in July last year and the family delayed the funeral until she returned. Her mother was burned last year and Carmel attended that ceremony online which she said was very difficult. A funeral service where she will be able to mourn with her family will be held on Saturday. Carmel Diamanti She said: “It’s a bit sad situation, but I’m glad to be here as well.” There were also American citizens living in Ireland returning from a home to see family. Daniel Williams said it was his first time to see his family in almost two years. “It was very good, I saw my family, I saw some friends, a great trip.” He normally travels to the US twice a year and relatives would come to Ireland to see him once a year, so it had been unusual to go that long without seeing him. He said the travel arrangements had been efficient and had felt safe. Daniel Williams In the departure area, an excited family from Dublin was heading to Spain saying they “can’t wait for the family holiday”. They had their PCR tests and were flying to Alicante. With only one dose of vaccine administered so far parents and their children will need to be tested before returning home. Nico and Mariana were also very happy they were going. They live in Cork and were traveling to Italy to bring their daughter Zoe home to see relatives for the first time. She was born during the pandemic and they eagerly awaited to show it to the family. Nico and Mariana with their children They normally travel home every year, but it is two and a half years since their last visit, a considerable time in the life of their son Corado.

