International
Kurt Westergaard, 86, dies; His cartoon Muhammad caused outrage
Kurt Westergaard, the Danish cartoonist whose 2005 cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad wearing a bomb-shaped turban sparked violent protests by Muslims, sparked a massacre that left 12 people dead in the offices of a French satirical magazine and made it he a killer target for the rest of his life, died Wednesday in Copenhagen. He was 86 years old.
His family announced his death to Danish media on Sunday. No specific cause was given.
Mr. Westergaard was one of 12 artists commissioned by Jyllands-Posten, a self-described newspaper of the center-right in Denmark, to draw Muhammad as you see him. The newspaper said that the cartoons Muhammad, as they became popular although some other figures depicted were not intended to be offensive, but rather to him raises questions about self-censorship and the limits of criticism of Islam.
Mr. Westergaard said that when he drew his cartoon he was seeking to underline his view that some people called on the prophet to justify futile violence. He later explained that the bearded man he had described, with a glowing fuse coming out of his turban, may have been some Islamic fundamentalist not necessarily the founder of Islam.
Still, many Muslims were outraged because they believed that any image of the Prophet, let alone provocatively linked to terrorism, was considered blasphemous.
In 2006, Danish embassies in the Arab world were attacked in riots that claimed dozens of lives. In 2008, three people were charged by Danish authorities with threatening to kill Mr. Westergaard. Two years later, a Somali Muslim intruder armed with an ax and a knife penetrated the cartoonists in Aarhus, though equipped with steel doors, bulletproof glass and surveillance cameras.
At the time, Mr Westergaard and his 5-year-old granddaughter were diving into a fortified bath. The intruder was shot by police and later sentenced and sentenced to 10 years in prison and deportation.
In 2015, three Islamic militants stormed the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo magazine, which had republished cartoons and killed 12 people, most of them staff members.
In an interview with the Danish National Post in 2009, Mr Westergaard expressed disappointment at the reaction to his cartoon by many newcomers to his country.
Many of the immigrants who came to Denmark, they had nothing, he said. We gave them everything, money, apartments, their schools, free university, health care. In return, we demanded something respectful of democratic values, including free speech. Do they agree? This is my simple test.
He was born Kurt Vestergaard on July 13, 1935, in Jutland, Denmark, the peninsula surrounded by the North and Baltic Seas.
Growing up in a conservative Christian family, he experienced what he described as a religious liberation as a high school student. He later enrolled at the University of Copenhagen to study psychology and then taught German and worked at a school for students with disabilities in Djursland. He joined Jyllands-Posten in 1983 and retired in 2010 when he was 75 years old.
His survivors include his wife, Gitte; their five children; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
In 2008, Mr. Westergaard won the Sappho Award from the Free Press Association of Denmark. In 2010, he received the M100 Media Award from German Chancellor Angela Merkel for his contribution to freedom of thought.
I want to be remembered as the one who gave him a kick for free speech, he once said. But there is no doubt that others will remember me as a Satan who offended the religion of a billion people.
Mr Westergaard and his wife lived under strict security after authorities destroyed the first assassination attempt against him in 2006, although it was difficult to hide such a thin man wearing red pants, a black hat with wide brim and giraffe stick walking
He chose to live openly in Aarhus the last few years.
I do not see myself as a particularly brave man, he told her Guardian in 2010, adding: But in this situation I got angry. It is not fair that you are threatened in your own country just to do your job. This is an absurdity from which I have actually benefited, because it gives me some opposition and stubbornness. I will not stand for it. And that really reduces the fear a lot.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/19/world/europe/kurt-westergaard-dead.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]