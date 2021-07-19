Kurt Westergaard, 86, dies; His cartoon Muhammad caused outrage

Kurt Westergaard, the Danish cartoonist whose 2005 cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad wearing a bomb-shaped turban sparked violent protests by Muslims, sparked a massacre that left 12 people dead in the offices of a French satirical magazine and made it he a killer target for the rest of his life, died Wednesday in Copenhagen. He was 86 years old.

His family announced his death to Danish media on Sunday. No specific cause was given.

Mr. Westergaard was one of 12 artists commissioned by Jyllands-Posten, a self-described newspaper of the center-right in Denmark, to draw Muhammad as you see him. The newspaper said that the cartoons Muhammad, as they became popular although some other figures depicted were not intended to be offensive, but rather to him raises questions about self-censorship and the limits of criticism of Islam.

Mr. Westergaard said that when he drew his cartoon he was seeking to underline his view that some people called on the prophet to justify futile violence. He later explained that the bearded man he had described, with a glowing fuse coming out of his turban, may have been some Islamic fundamentalist not necessarily the founder of Islam.

Still, many Muslims were outraged because they believed that any image of the Prophet, let alone provocatively linked to terrorism, was considered blasphemous.