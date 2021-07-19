England will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for clubs, mass events

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that English nightclubs and other crowded countries will require clients to submit proof of full vaccination by the end of September.

Club members flocked on Monday to the first unrestricted live music events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government reopened nightclubs and lifted almost all coronavirus measures in England on a bet that mass vaccinations would prevent another deadly wave of COVID-19.

But hours later, Johnson announced that people who had not been fully vaccinated, including those who had not had both doses of two-shot immunizations, would be banned from nightclubs.

The decision follows major nightclub-related outbreaks in other countries such as the Netherlands and Israel, where authorities were forced to shut them down again.

“I can see that now by the end of September when everyone over the age of 18 will have had the chance to be hit twice, we are planning to do the full vaccination condition of entering nightclubs and other crowded places. big, “Johnson told a news conference.

“Evidence of a negative test will no longer be enough.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UKH Hospitality trade association, called the announcement “a hammer blow” to a struggling industry. She said the decision jeopardized the creation of flashpoints between staff and customers.

“Just last week the government asked us to work with them on a voluntary scheme, so this new policy is destructive,” she said.

Britain’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said nightclubs and other indoor venues could be “potentially super-spreading events” due to crowds in close contact.

“I would expect that with the opening of nightclubs, we will continue to see an increase in cases and we will see outbreaks related to nightclubs as well,” he said.

Johnson said the government was not planning similar requirements for pubs.

“I certainly do not want to see passports for pubs,” he said.