Diversity in politics matters: Annamie Paul hopes to push Green-National party squabbles
Annamie Paul tried to show on Monday that her party has gone through a tough period ahead of a possible election, as the ongoing tensions left the Greens unclear and Paul felt troubled by a temporarily averted threat to her leadership.
At an afternoon press conference, Paul confirmed that a no-confidence motion against her scheduled for Tuesday was canceled and that no similar motion would be proposed by the current federal council, the party’s main governing body, or before the party’s next convention.
Green Party leader Annamie Paul says she wants to move forward after no-confidence vote received
“This experience has been very painful for me and my family, and I want to be ahead for that. “It is extremely difficult to question your integrity when you value it so much,” she told reporters at the Toronto Center, a trip she hopes to win after two unsuccessful attempts to keep her out of the House of Commons.
Paul admitted she considered leaving the post of what she called a “unilateral campaign” waged against her party leadership by the party in recent months, but said she felt she owed it to the Greens who chose the year past to continue.
“I also did not want to devalue all the young, old people, of different backgrounds, from different underrepresented groups who had asked me over the last eight to nine months, ‘Is there room for someone like me in politics?’ ? “Diversity in politics matters.”
It is not easy to be Green: The party in turmoil, reports of pink slips
A review of the party membership launched last week by Green’s interim executive director Dana Taylor that would have suspended Paul’s membership has also been halted, Paul confirmed.
Read more:
The Green Party squabble continues as party leaders move to withdraw membership in Pauls
She declined to answer numerous questions as to whether arbitration and legal disputes resulted in the cancellation of the no-confidence motion and the membership review, or whether it was canceled because players realized “we are compromising our ability” to elect MPs, as said Paul.
The changes appear to keep him isolated from an immediate reversal until the expected federal election in the coming months, as the party council will return on August 20th. However, a general meeting of members is scheduled for Aug. 21, when the party pledges not to fire its leader expires and the new products of councilors may be as resilient to Paul as the current one.
Other problems hindering the Greens have not gone away, including a pay cut in the middle of this month due to the financial imbalance reported by the party, despite Paul’s objections to the temporary layoffs. The Green leaders also moved to keep funds from Paul’s campaign to win the Toronto Center seat as Canada’s 44th election approaches.
The new ceasefire also helps cement the possibility of a Black Canadian leading an ordinary party in a national campaign for the first time in the country’s history.
Annamie Paul urges voters to focus on Green candidates, not party leadership controversy
Supported by supporters of the total signs, Paul held a press conference in St. Louis. James Park in downtown Toronto as the bells rang occasionally, with St. Lawrence House in the background. The neoclassical building served as a site for the North American abolitionist movement shortly after it opened in 1850.
Despite retreat from party leaders who have openly clashed with Paul, tensions remain as the Greens try to set an agenda that has been overshadowed by months of internal strife.
“This is an injured party,” said Daniel Beland, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada. “It seems there is still bad blood between her and some members of the executive.”
A poll by Angus Reid published on Friday showed only three percent of respondents intending to vote for the Greens
Read more:
The Green Party moves to block funding for leader Annamie Paul’s leadership campaign
The figure falls far short of the 6.55 percent of votes they received in the 2019 election, despite climate change and the environment now linked to the most important issue in the minds of voters, according to the poll.
“You see what is happening in BC with fires and what is happening in Europe with floods, and people associate it with climate change. So normally it would be a very good time to be the leader of the Green party because the main issue your party is dealing with is really popular right now. But it is not so, “said Beland.
“Parties often have internal debates, but it exploded in public and on social media and newspapers and so on, and it has affected the image of Annamie Paul as leader, but also the image of the Green party.”
The treacherous vote of the federal council would require the support of three-quarters of the 13-member governing body to proceed to a party-wide vote next month at a general meeting where a final judgment on Paul’s leadership may have been given. from the base.
Green Party leader Annamie Paul is not bowing to calls for resignation
Paul came in second after Liberal Marci Ien in an unelected election last fall they won about 33 per cent and 42 per cent of the vote respectively to replace former finance minister Bill Morneau in riding.
The Liberal stronghold has remained red since 1993 and hosted prominent MPs including Bill Graham and Bob Rae.
Paul came in fourth when she ran there in the 2019 general election.
There are now two Green MPs in Parliament, including former leader Elizabeth May.
The party has been ravaged by war and factionalism for months as Paul, who was elected leader in October 2020, tries to steer the Greens in a new direction.
